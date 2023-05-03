Yankees win in extras, take series with Cleveland Guardians

BRONX — It was weird, it was wild, but it was a win for the Yankees.

Jose Trevino hit the walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Yanks’ a 4-3 win after it looked as though they had put themselves in a spot to fall to the Cleveland Guardians. Trevino sent a line drive into center field to score Oswaldo Cabrera

Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s decision to turn to Clay Holmes in the ninth inning almost looked like another disastrous move after Ron Marinaccio got the first two batters of the inning out with the game tied at two. Holmes gave up a double and a bloop single that allowed the go-ahead run to score.

Chants of “FIRE BOONE” popped up across Yankee Stadium after the run scored, as a frustrated fan base expressed their displeasure with the Bombers’ skipper. But New York managed to get the run back in the bottom half of the inning.

Willie Calhoun, who had already had a home run earlier in the game, hit a single with a runner on third to tie the game up at three.

Wednesday was the second consecutive night that the Yankees had to battle back from an early 2-0 hole. Their offense found spots to come up with timely hits on a night where it looked as though they could drop their second game of the series to the Guardians.

The Bronx Bombers hit a pair of home runs in the fifth inning marking consecutive games with multiple homers for the first time since April 13-15.

The Guardians had opened up the scoring quickly on Wednesday night after Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez both reached base in the first inning. Josh Bell put a ball on the ground to right field to drive in the first run and Andres Gimenez hit a single to left to score the second run.

It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Yankees’ offense came alive to tie the game with a pair of home runs from two unlikely names. First, Calhoun sent a 2-1 fastball to right field for his second home run with the Yanks and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Jake Bauers followed it up two batters later with a home run of his own on a 2-2 knuckle curveball from Guardians starter Shane Bieber. The game-tying homer was Bauers’ first in pinstripes and the first one he’s hit since Sept. 19, 2021.

Wednesday marked the first time that Calhoun had hit home runs in consecutive games since Aug. 23-24, 2019.

Clarke Schmidt went 4.1 innings in his seventh start of the season. The righty allowed two runs, neither of which were earned, and struck out four batters in a better effort than his last start in which he gave up five earned runs.

The injury-stricken Yankees suffered two more potential injuries in the game. Harrison Bader collided with Isiah Kiner-Falefa while trying to make a diving catch in left-center field.

Bader, who had just recently returned from an injury, went head-first into the side of Kiner-Falefa. He left the game under his own power after the medical staff came to look at him.

Oswald Peraza appeared to suffer a lower-body injury in the bottom of the ninth while stealing second base.