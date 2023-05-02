Yankees break losing streak in 4-2 win over Guardians

BRONX — It had been a minute since the Yankees had scored more than two runs in a game. Quite a few minutes if we’re being honest.

But that changed on Tuesday night as the Yanks scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings in a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians. The Yankees hadn’t posted more than a pair of runs in a game since they defeated the Texas Rangers last Thursday by having four runs cross the plate.

The Yankees’ lack of offense has been a major topic of conversation in recent weeks as New York has struggled to put up runs without slugger Giancarlo Stanton, along with a slew of other injured players. That didn’t seem to be an issue on Tuesday though as rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe and designated hitter Willie Calhoun both sent shots into the short porch in right field, and Anthony Rizzo bridged the gap with an RBI single in the sixth as the Yankees overcame a 2-0 hole.

DJ LeMahieu hit an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the eighth to drive in the Yankees’ fourth run of the game. New York has recorded four or more runs in just three of their last 12 games after Tuesday night’s win.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Yankees and New York recorded its first multi-home run game since April 27. Harrison Bader returned to the lineup, but did not record a hit in three at-bats.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole threw 6.0 innings and allowed just two runs, and struck out eight. Cole sat three straight batters in the top of the second by getting them to go down looking.

The only runs he allowed came in the third inning after Amed Rosario singled to reach base and Jose Ramirez hit a line drive to center field that put two men on with only one out. Josh Naylor doubled to score Rosario and give the Guardians the early 1-0 lead and then after Cole walked Josh Bell, Andres Gimenez grounded into a fielders choice that allowed Ramirez to cross home.

Ron Marinaccio, Wandy Peralta and Michael King all came into the game in relief without allowing. King ended the game by forcing Ramirez to ground out to second base.

Peralta was credited with his second win of the season and King picked up his second save of the year for the Bombers,

For more Yankees coverage, visit amNY Sports