Yankees injury updates: Latest on Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided updates on the potential timetables for the returns of pitchers Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, along with shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Cole, the New York ace who underwent Tommy John surgery in March, is targeting a late May, early June debut in 2026. Cashman had been realistic in earlier prognostications that the right-handed star would not be ready for Opening Day. The Cy Young Award winner has been throwing off flat ground, which was seen as early as October while the Yankees were competing in the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rodon is looking at a late April, early May start to his season after he underwent surgery to remove a loose body and shave down bone spurs in his left elbow shortly after the team was eliminated from postseason contention by Toronto. He was shut down for eight weeks following the procedure, meaning he can begin throwing a little later this month.

The southpaw was coming off his best season with the Yankees, going 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 195.1 innings of work. Without two of their top arms, the Yankees enter the Winter Meetings with a current rotation of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Yarbrough, meaning they should be busy this week trying to sign a few more arms to keep the starting staff afloat.

Shortly before Rodon’s procedure, shortstop Anthony Volpe underwent surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. He is not expected to be back at all in April, Cashman said.

While Cashman and manager Aaron Boone had conflicting views about whether or not the nagging injury impacted the 24-year-old’s play, there is no denying that Volpe is running out of chances in the Bronx. He batted .212 with a .663 OPS, 19 home runs, and 72 RBI.

