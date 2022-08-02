Yankees deal Jordan Montgomery before deadline passes in deal with Cardinals for Harrison Bader

The Yankees bolstered their outfield just before the 6 p.m. trade deadline came and went on Tuesday night. In a last-second deal with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York added Bronxville native Harrison Bader in a deal that sent Jordan Montgomery back in return.

The Yankees will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations in the trade.

Bader gives New York one of the best fielding center fielders in the majors, but comes at the cost of a starting pitcher less than 24 hours after the Yankees placed Luis Severino on the 60-day IL. Montgomery had just thrown two days prior in Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

The righty had thrown four innings, giving up four runs on four hits in what would become an 8-6 loss for the Yankees. While Montgomery has had his ups and downs, the deal did come at a peculiar time that leaves a hole in the Yankees’ rotation at the moment.

No other deal was reported to suggest New York had acquired another starter to take the place of Montgomery.

