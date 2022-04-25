Yankees DJ LeMahieu extends hitting streak to 11 games

The Yankees have relied on their explosive offense to secure a 10–6 record on the young season, and second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been an integral part of the Bronx Bombers’ success at the plate.

LeMahieu, who joined the Yankees on a $24 million contract over two years in 2019, has produced stellar offense for the Pinstripes, and has found himself as the team’s most reliable offensive weapon during the early season.

LeMahieu heads into the team’s Tuesday night series against the Baltimore Orioles with an 11 game hitting streak, including a 3 RBI performance on Sunday that included a home run against the newly-renamed Cleveland Guardians.

With 7 RBIs and a .333 batting average, LeMahieu has produced some of the Yankees best offensive showings this young season, and LeMahieu has been no small part of that effort.

The righty has put up a solid .333/.414/.510 batting line during the team’s first 16 games.

While the infielder is undoubtedly proud of his current streak, he still remains well shy of the MLB record 56 hits, which fellow-Yankee Joe diMaggio recorded in 1941.

The team will now face off against the Baltimore Orioles in a home series beginning on April 26.