Jun 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates his two run home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Yankees need to figure out their infield for the stretch run, and the Arizona Diamondbacks might provide the elusive answer.

The NL West club is believed to be on the cusp of becoming a major seller before Major League Baseball’s July 31 trade deadline. That potentially includes soon-to-be free agents like high-end starters Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but more pertinent to the Yankees, third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

After DFAing DJ LeMahieu, the Bronx Bombers have moved Jazz Chisholm from third base back to his natural position at second. As it stands, that leaves them with an uninspiring platoon of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas, with Oswaldo Cabrera out for the season.

The 33-year-old Suarez would provide a considerable offensive punch behind Aaron Judge, which is something the Yankees have been searching for in 2025 after Juan Soto fled to Queens.

Chisholm has done his part along with Cody Bellinger, but their power outputs pale in comparison to Suarez’s, who has already launched 31 home runs — already one more than he had all of last year — with 77 RBI to go with an .889 OPS this season.

The concept of joining the Yankees is something that Suarez is very clearly interested in, as well.

“It’s a team that wants to win,” he said of the Yankees down in Atlanta during the All-Star Game festivities (h/t SNY). “They’re hungry still. If I got over there, I would do my best and try to help them win the World Series.”

Of course, this boils down to what Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen wants to do. With the second half starting up on Friday, his team is 11 games out of first place in the NL West and 5.5 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot with a 47-50 record.

A torrid start out of the All-Star Game blocks could provide a momentary pause, but there is not much time to make that statement with just two weeks until the trade deadline.

