Matt Carpenter became an instant hit for the Yankees when they signed him in May and the Bombers are hoping that the veteran outfielder will be ready to go once the postseason begins.

Carpenter has been sidelined since he suffered a broken left foot on Aug. 8 and was placed on the 60-day injured list on Sunday ruling out a regular season return. The Yankees are eying a possible return for the outfielder during the ALDS, which would begin Oct. 11, and are sending him to their Double-A facility in Somerset to get some live at-bats in while the team finishes the season in Texas.

“We’ll see how he continues to do,” Boone said ahead of Sunday’s final regular season home game. “The biggest thing is we just want him to start getting at-bats and between now and the start of the division series when we get back he should be able to rack up enough live at-bats.”

The new playoff format has given the Yankees some extra time off once the season ends and the ALDS begins for them. They have set up an alternate site at the home of their Double-A affiliate the Somerset Patriots since it is geographically nearby by the major league club.

The Yankees aren’t planning on giving Carpenter any outfield work while he is in Somerset. The veteran had been batting .305 and hit 15 home runs in 47 games with the Yankees this season.

There are a number of pitching options there for Carpenter to hit against, which includes leftie Wandy Peralta who has been out since Sept. 19 with back tightness. Peralta will report to the alternate site as well while the Yankees are in Texas so that he can face live batters.

Boone said that Peralta was good and doing well after throwing a bullpen session.

“It was more like do we want to get him in one game (in Texas) or just have him live,” Boone said, adding that it would have also involved creating a roster spot for him. “In the end, we decided on he’s good to go live and then they’ll get another one or two in prior to the division series.”