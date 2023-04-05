Gleyber Days coming more often for Yankees as Gleyber Torres starts season strong

BRONX — For the Yankees, Gleyber Day has been coming more and more often so far this young season.

Gleyber Torres’ three-hit day on Wednesday played a key role in the team’s fourth win of the season and he has quickly become a major part of the Yankees’ offense. Torres has done a little bit of everything so far through his first six games with a slash line of .421/.560/.789 along with six RBIs and two home runs.

“I feel really comfortable every at-bat,” Torres said. “I feel like I’ve got a really good patience and just not trying to do too much. Just trying to hit the pitch I can do damage and just try to get really good at-bats every time when I go to home plate.”

Torres drove in the Yankees’ first two runs of the game on Wednesday and he has reached base multiple times in five of his first six games this season. New York manager Aaron Boone has noticed a much more patient Torres at the plate as well this season, which plays into the simplistic approach that Torres has tried to maintain with his at-bats.

He has drawn six walks in 25 plate appearances as well.

The infielder has also added another dimension to his game this season, and that has been his base running. Torres tied a career-high on Wednesday with two stolen bases in a game and has five stolen bases through six games.

Torres hadn’t reached five stolen bags until July 7 in Boston last season. He credited Aaron Boone for giving him the confidence in spring training to be more aggressive on base, but the Yankees skipper felt it was something that has always been a part of Torres’ game.

“He’s always been aggressive. We want him to be at a high percentage aggressive,” Boone said. “Look, the new rules, the bases, all factor into that. Continuing to work at it, you know, developing that skill. And drawing from your experiences are all things that obviously are serving him well to start the season here. Hopefully, it will continue to be the case.”

All of this comes after Torres’ name has been bantered about regarding his future in the Bronx and whether the Yankees could look to deal him. The 26-year-old is a free agent after this season and New York has faced a serious log jam in the infield during the spring.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Torres both had their names mentioned as possible trade pieces during the spring, but both players started the year on the Yankees roster.

Asked if there had been any extra motivation because of it, Torres shook off the notion.

“Motivation is everything,” Torres said. Every time when I’m on the lineup is just try to do my 200 percent. And I tell (the media) before, I just want to be here a long time and I feel at home right here. So if I have to do something better, I try to do it and be here with all the guys.”

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com