It’s ‘gut check time’ for Yankees amid extended summer swoon

Any good will created by a strong trade deadline evaporated in three days in Miami, as the Yankees were swept for the first time ever by the Marlins.

Their beefed-up bullpen, featuring debutants David Bednar, Camilo Doval, and Jake Bird, allowed nine runs in a 13-12 loss on Friday. One night later, Jazz Chilsholm’s base-running gaffe highlighted a 2-0 defeat.

Luis Gil’s long-awaited return from the IL ended on a sour note as he struggled with the Marlins finishing off their historic sweep in a 7-3 result, which has only exacerbated the Bronx Bombers’ nearly two-month putrid run.

The Yankees have been one of the worst teams in all of baseball over the last 45 games, which dates back to June 13. Their 18-27 record ranks fourth-worst in the majors during that span, with only the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, and Washington Nationals losing more games.

“It’s getting to be real gut check time,” Yankees skipper Aaron Boone said. “It’s getting late. It’s certainly not too late for us. I am confident that we’re going to get it together, but that’s all it is right now. It’s empty until we start doing it.”

The absence of Aaron Judge cannot be entirely blamed, either. The superstar sluger went on the IL with a flexor strain in his elbow only a week ago. He is expected to make his return on Tuesday down in Texas against the Rangers, but only as a designated hitter.

Still, the Yankees have the convenience of playing in what can only be described as a mediocre American League. Despite their sustained downturn, which saw them enter Monday’s play in third place in the AL East behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, they still hold the No. 2 Wild Card spot.

“I think everyone in this room, we have really high expectations and we’re not meeting them right now,” center fielder Cody Bellinger said. “It’s frustrating. We had a great last series at home and come in here, Miami just swept us. Got to look ourselves in the mirror, go to Texas and play baseball the way I know we can.”

