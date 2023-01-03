Quantcast
Yankees reunite with long-time Giants executive Brian Sabean in advisory role

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
Yankees Brian Sabean
Yankee Stadium
Photo Credit: Christian Arnold

The New York Yankees announced on Tuesday that they have hired long-time San Francisco Giants executive Brian Sabean as the executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman. 

Sabean spent 30 years with the Giants, most notably serving as their general manager from 1996-2015 where he helped build a dynastic club that won World Series titles in 2010, 2012, and 2014. He served as executive vice president for the last four seasons, shifting from his role as vice president of baseball operations from 2015-2018.

It appears that the 66-year-old Sabean will have similar responsibilities, described as “working on strategic initiatives as a senior advisor and evaluator,” with the Yankees.

Under his watch, the Giants were named Organization of the Year by Topps in both 2009 and 2011 and by Baseball America in 2010. He was also named Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year by the Sporting News in 2003 and by Baseball America in 2003 and 2012.

Before heading west to San Francisco, Sabean spent eight seasons with the Yankees from 1985-1992, rising the ranks from scout to director of scouting from 1986-90. He finished his first Yankees tenure as vice president of player development and scouting from 1990-92.

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

