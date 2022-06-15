Yankees hold onto lead in 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay

The New York Yankees winning ways continued on Wednesday as the Bombers took the second game of the three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

A lengthy delay in the top of the eighth inning nearly derailed the Yankees’ night as the umpires held up the game for an extended period of time while they tried to decipher the mound visit rule. Boone had wanted to come out to make a pitching change which triggered the huddle by the umpire crew.

Boone was eventually allowed to make the change and the Rays cut it close scoring a pair of runs before the Yankees were finally able to get out of the inning.

Home runs from Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka led the offense while Nestor Cortes and the Yankees bullpen kept the Rays at bay. The Bombers starter went 5.1 innings in the win and allowed just one run on three hits and struck out four.

The Yankees are 12-1 in their last 13 games and ensured they’d take the series with Tampa Bay regardless of Thursday’s outcome. New York also extended its league-best home record to 28-7 at Yankee Stadium.

The home runs hit by Judge and Higashioka were the team’s 99th and 100th of the season, which leads the league. It was Judge’s solo shot in the first inning that helped the Yankee jump on the board early.

The Yankee slugger sent a 3-2 pitch screaming into right center field in the bottom of the first for his 25th homer of the season and to put the Bombers ahead 1-0. Judge had entered the night with the league lead in home runs, at-bats per home run and slugging percentage.

The Yankees added three more runs in the third to extend their lead. Josh Donaldson reached base on a fielding error and then with two outs the Rays intentionally walked Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

That allowed Higashioka to come up to the plate and hit a three-run shot to left field on the second pitch of his at-bat.

Yandy Diaz hit a ground-rule double to open up the sixth inning and Manuel Margot doubled two batters later to drive in Tampa Bay’s first run of the game. The Rays capitalized again after the delay in the eighth as Ji-Man Choi and Rene Pinota each hit a single to score a run and pull their team within one.

Clay Holmes came into the game in the top of the ninth to close out the game. Holmes has not allowed a run in his last 28 appearances and his 30.0 innings of scoreless ball is a career-best, as well as the best in Major League Baseball.