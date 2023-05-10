Yankees hoping to see Deivi García ‘thrive’ in new role as reliever

BRONX — When reporters walked into the Yankees clubhouse on Wednesday morning there was a new name on the lineup card and a new nameplate above a locker off in the corner.

The Yankees had called up once highly touted prospect Deivi García before the series finale with the Oakland Athletic. Garcia, who had once been viewed with a lot of promise in 2020, had fallen back to earth the past two seasons and New York had been trying to turn the 23-year-old righty into a reliever.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Garcia has appeared in 10 games in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts. He’s posted a WHIP of 1.70 and given up three home runs during that span as well.

“(His) stuff’s been good. Up and down a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Wednesday’s game. “He’s had some really good outings. He’s had some where it’s been a little bit of a scuffle and coming off what was a pretty strong spring, he’s for the most part we’ve seen that uptick in his stuff. Especially from last year where it was really up and down.

“The ability to give us length is welcomed.”

Garcia’s numbers over the past two seasons had left a lot to be desired with ERAs of 6.85 and 6.89 during that time. He had shown promise during the spring, striking out 10 and recording a 1.93 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched.

The Yankees now view the former top-100 prospect as someone whose path would be better as a reliever than a starter.

“I think he taken to it well. I think he likes it,” Boone said. “Again, I think it’s probably the best avenue for him to be successful. I think there’s a chance he could thrive in this role and that’s what we’re hoping to see in making this transition.”

The one thing that has continued to plague him has been the control on his pitches. Garcia has 16 walks to his name this season in the 20.0 innings he’s pitched in Triple-A.

Boone said that could have something to do with the delivery when he throws.

“He’s got an interesting delivery that has probably gotten them in a little bit of trouble in his career,” Boone said. “With just maintaining and being able to repeat that delivery and remain consistent. Probably hurt him a little bit as a starter. You know, he’s had some injuries along the way. … I think just really ironing out is delivery so that’s a little bit more repeatable, that’s going to lend itself to consistency.

“And we’ve seen over the last couple of years, his stuff fluctuating too. Where it was really down to back up. For the most part really since the start of the spring, his stuff has been good and hopefully this role kind of lends itself to that.”

For more Yankees coverage, visit amNY Sports