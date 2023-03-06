Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez making a mark in spring training

The quick success of Jasson Dominguez in spring training has some Yankees fans clamoring for him to be in the Bronx sooner rather than later. There’s no question that Dominguez has been playing well in six spring training games and has turned plenty of heads, but it still may take some time for the 20-year-old prospect to get to the majors.

It has been easy to get lost in the hype around Dominguez after he’s hit .417 with a .500 on-base percentage, two homers and four RBI this spring. Even Yankee players have been impressed by Dominguez this year.

“I mean, I get why they call him El Marciano,” Harrison Bader told The Athletic. “There’s no doubt about it. He’s got serious tools. He’s just a fun player to watch. I see why everyone’s excited about him. I’m excited for him and his baseball journey. Anytime I get a chance to talk with him, whether it be baseball-related or not, is great because he’s going to be a name in this game for a long time.

I’m getting a front-row seat at the very early stages of it. I’m excited to watch his growth, hopefully it’s up close but if it’s not and it’s on another team, I’ll be excited for him because a talent like his is rare.”

But where exactly does Dominguez fit on his journey to Major League Baseball? While it’s easy to get excited over his early success it should be noted that the outfielder only has five games of Double-A ball to his name and went 9-for-20 at the plate.

It’s likely that he’ll start the year in Somerset with the Patriots for more time at the Double-A level and that should really give an indication of where he stands. While Dominguez has hit the ball this spring, the quality of the pitchers he’s faced hasn’t necessarily been at the major league level.

Baseball Reference ranked the quality of the opposing pitchers that he’s faced at 7.1, which is equivalent to Double-A. That isn’t to take away from what Dominguez has done, but puts a little more perspective on where things stand for him right now.

The Yankees won’t rush Dominguez and he won’t make the team out of camp. Still, the way he’s fared so far has given more credence to the idea that he could end up being a call-up this season at some point.

Dominguez will need to prove that the spring wasn’t just a flash in the pan when he starts in the minors, but don’t rule a possible September call-up if he plays well enough.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com