How will Yankees lineup look for Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series vs. Red Sox

Sep 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is going to play the matchups on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox and lefty ace Garrett Crochet.

The skipper has already confirmed that left-handed bats Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will start the postseason on the bench, making way for righties Paul Goldschmidt at first base and Amed Rosario at second.

Jose Caballero will play third base, while the struggling Anthony Volpe gets the playoff opener at shortstop.

Just off the numbers this year, there are not many advantageous matchups against Crochet, who went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA in his debut season with the Red Sox. He went 3-0 with the Yankees with a 3.29 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 39 strikeouts in 27.1 innings pitched.

Rice, who hit 25 home runs this season, went 1-for-8 with a double against Crochet. Chisholm, who was one of seven men in the majors this year to post a 30-30 season, has been kept away from the Red Sox’s star for most of the season, having only gone 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

He was hit in the forearm in the final week of the season and was held out of the lineup on Sunday, though he did make a pinch-hit appearance. Having Crochet on the mound at least gives Boone some more time to ensure that his star infielder gets a little extra rest — though a late-inning pinch-hit appearance is obviously not out of the question.

Rosario and Volpe are the only Yankees who have had a modicum of success against Crochet this season. A trade-deadline acquisition, Rosario is 5-for-8 with a home run and two RBI against the All-Star southpaw, while Volpe is 2-for-5.

Giancarlo Stanton and Austin Wells each have a home run off Crochet this season. Aaron Judge has two, but in 13 at-bats, he has also struck out 10 times.

Yankees projected Game 1 starting lineup vs. Red Sox (6:08 p.m. ET)

Paul Goldschmidt 1B Aaron Judge RF Cody Bellinger LF Giancarlo Stanton DH Amed Rosario 2B Trent Grisham CF Anthony Volpe SS Austin Wells C Ryan McMahon 3B

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com