Yankees place Luis Severino, Miguel Castro on 60-day IL

The issue with Luis Severino may be more serious than originally anticipated by the Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers announced that they had transferred Severino, along with Miguel Castro, to the 60-day injured list on Monday afternoon. Both Severino and Castro had originally been placed on the 15-day IL by the Yankees with separate injuries.

Severino had gone on the IL with a low grade right lat strain and Stanton had been dealing with a right shoulder strain.

The decision about Severino came after he threw 60 feet from flat ground on Monday, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t have an update on him when he spoke with reporters before the game. Severino’s injury had put greater pressure on general manager Brian Cashman to improve the starting rotation, which he did by acquiring Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics earlier in the day.

Castro’s injury, along with the loss of Michael King, also put a spotlight on the need for help in the bullpen. Cashman added a pair of relievers as well in Lou Trivino, who was part of the Montas deal, and Scott Effross from Chicago.

Additionally, the Yankees optioned Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed Carlos Espina to a major league contract. He was selected to the active roster.