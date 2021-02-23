Yankees make Brett Gardner signing official, move Luis Severino to 60-day IL | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Yankees officially made the signing of veteran outfielder Brett Gardner official on Tuesday, announcing an agreement on a one-year deal with a player option for the 2022 season.

The 37-year-old is now guaranteed a 14th season with the club, continuing his run as one of the more underrated and underappreciated greats of this generation of Yankees.

In 1,548 career games, Gardner has a .259 batting average with 896 runs scored, 235 doubles, 69 triples, 129 home runs, 539 RBI, and a .343 on-base percentage. His career WAR of 37.5 ranks ninth-best in franchise history.

Gardner is one of just 18 players in franchise history to appear in 1,500 games or more. He’s also one of five players drafted and signed by the Yankees to collect at least 1,000 hits with the team, one of only seven to hit 100 home runs, and one of three with at least 270 career stolen bases.

Year No. 14 will look a bit different for Gardner, though. Yankees manager Aaron Boone has already confirmed at the start of spring training that Clint Frazier will be the team’s everyday left fielder during the 2021 season; relegating Gardner to a reserve role.

To make room for the veteran outfielder on the 40-man roster, the Yankees are moving starting pitcher Luis Severino to the 60-day injured list as he continues his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery that he underwent one year ago.

On Monday, Severino provided an update on his throwing program, throwing from 90 feet before moving back to 120 feet on Tuesday.

“I think I’m pretty close to getting on the mound. Physically, I feel excellent. My arm is feeling pretty good today,” Severino said. “Mentally, physically, I feel pretty good.”

An exact timetable has not been disclosed for his return, but the hope is he can return in July.

“I hope to be back sooner but that’s not something where I have an exact date,” he said. “The most important thing, I feel good and just take it day by day. I’m close to throwing bullpens. After that, I’m going to face hitters.”