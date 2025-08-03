Luis Gil falters in debut, Yankees swept by Marlins for 1st time ever

Aug 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) exits the game against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Luis Gil’s return to the mound didn’t go according to plan, as the New York Yankees were swept aside by the Miami Marlins following a 7-3 loss on Sunday.

It’s the first time the Marlins ever swept New York in a three-game series.



The Yankees (60-52) started off on the right foot, with Trent Grisham leading off the game with a homer to dead center field off Marlins righty Edward Cabrera, his 20th of the year, to make it 1-0 New York.

Grisham’s homer helped him to the 20-homer plateau for the first time in his career. His previous career-high was 17 with the San Diego Padres in 2022. It was his third time to lead off a game this season.

Gil’s first inning of 2025 was tumultuous, allowing a single and a walk, but he tightroped through trouble on a trio of flyball outs. He needed 24 pitches to finish the frame.

His struggles continued in the second, with consecutive walks putting runners on first and second with one out, and the Marlins made Gil pay. Three straight Miami batters drove in runs, with a Troy Johnson double, Xavier Edwards single, and Kyle Stowers sacrifice fly making it 3-1 Marlins through two.

Miami continued to make Gil’s life difficult over the next two innings. After a walk and a single, Gil was knocked out of the game with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Brent Headrick inherited the jam, and Stowers added more gas to the fire with a three-run homer. The outfielder’s 25th of the year made it 6-1 Miami.

The homer put a close on the line for Gil’s 2025 debut. The right-hander threw 3.1 innings with five runs allowed, all of them earned, five hits, four walks, and three strikeouts. He threw 77 pitches Sunday after throwing 75 in his final rehab start.

The Grisham shot was the lone blemish on Cabrera’s line, retiring 18 of the next 20 Yankees faced. Cabrera ended the day with six innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Josh Simpson was the first out of the bullpen for Miami in the top of the seventh, and two ex-Marlins gave New York’s offense life. Giancarlo Stanton led off with a single, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a two-run homer to left-center field. Chisholm’s 19th of the year made it 6-3 Miami.

However, the Marlins came up with an immediate answer in the bottom half of the inning against J.T. Brubaker. With Otto Lopez on second, Jakob Marsee recorded his first career RBI on a triple over Grisham’s head in center, making it 7-3 going to the eighth.

Simpson allowed a leadoff walk in the eighth, but the rest of Miami’s bullpen got the Marlins to the finish. Ronny Henriquez retired his three batters, and Lake Bachar struck out three in the ninth to cap off the sweep.

