Yankees pick up club option on Tim Hill, Jonathan Loaisiga hits free agent market

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 29: Tim Hill #54 of the New York Yankees reacts during game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees announced a pair of roster decisions as the baseball world shifts into offseason mode following the Los Angeles Dodgers winning another World Series title last weekend. Reliever Tim Hill returns to the bullpen in the Bronx after New York exercised his $3 million club option for the 2026 season. The Yankees announced his bullpen mate, Jonathan Loaisiga, will be free to seek a new MLB opportunity after declining his $5 million club option for next season.

Tim Hill club option exercised for 2026 season

Hill will turn 36 ahead of next season, and he provided a veteran presence in Aaron Boone’s bullpen since being acquired from the Chicago White Sox in 2024. In his first full season in pinstripes, Hill finished with a 4-4 record with a 3.09 earned run average (ERA), 37 strikeouts, and 16 walks over 67 innings.

The Los Angeles, California-native has spent eight years in Major League Baseball, recording a 24-18 record with a 3.84 ERA, 276 strikeouts, and 119 walks over 389.1 innings. Now, the Yankees lefty will have a chance top cross the 400 innings milestone at one of the world’s most-famous baseball venues.

Yankees decline $5M option on Loaisiga

Loaisiga spent eight years with the Yankees, but he will get the chance to check his value on the open market. New York felt his club option was too much to pay following 50 innings pitched over the last three seasons. Last season, the 31-year-old reliever appeared in 30 games with an 0-1 record, a 4.25 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 10 walks over 29.2 innings. Over his near-decade stay in the Bronx, Loaisiga has recorded a 19-12 record with a 3.54 ERA, 232 strikeouts, and 82 walks over 249.1 innings.

For more on the Yankees and the MLB offseason, visit AMNY.com.