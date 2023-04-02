Yankees notebook: Carlos Rodón takes another step in right direction for return

BRONX — The Yankees’ big offseason addition, Carlos Rodón, is moving in the right direction and is expected to take another step in his recovery.

Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that Rodón will throw a two-inning simulated game coming up with the possibility of batters standing in the box. Rodón is starting the year on the injured list with a left forearm strain that will keep him out for roughly a month.

There is hope that he could return to the mound by the end of April or the beginning of May and Rodón has throw a pair of bullpen sessions that have given hope for a return sooner than later.

The Yankees’ pitching staff was hit hard by injuries during the spring, especially among those in the starting rotation. Frankie Montas has also been sidelined by an injury and Nestor Cortes dealt with an issue that limited his playing time during spring training.

Rodón was signed to a six-year, $162 million contract by the Yankees during the offseason and was expected to be the No. 2 in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole. The 30-year-old southpaw pitched one game in spring training before he was shut down.

Boone gave consideration to Volpe batting leadoff

Rookie sensation Anthony Volpe was back in the No. 9 spot in the batting order on Sunday when the Yankees hosted the San Francisco Giants. But there had been some thought given to having the 21-year-old batting leadoff in his third major league game ever.

Ultimately Boone opted to keep Volpe in the final spot in the order to allow him to continue to settle in. The Yankees manager did add that he had confidence in the rookie regardless of where he put him.

“You do want him to get settled,” Boone said. “In hitting the nine-hole I just think with his ability to control the zone and get on base, which I think he’s going to do. And obviously the running portion ahead of the top of our lineup, I think it’s a really good spot for him right now. But I wouldn’t necessarily hesitate to move him in that spot. But you know, I expect DJ (LeMahieu) to be in there most days when he’s going. Obviously, DJ has the day off today, do it’d be kind of a one-off thing and there’ll be a time and a place for that.”

Volpe has gotten off to a quick start in his first two games with the Bombers this season. He already has two hits in six at-bats with a .333 batting average and two stolen bases.

