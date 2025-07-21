Yankees’ outfield surge creating welcoming dilemma

Jul 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) and center fielder Trent Grisham (12) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after a victory over the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After losing MVP-candidate Juan Soto in free agency, the Yankees’ outfield was among the most questioned groups on the team. Cody Bellinger was acquired via trade following a down 2024, Jasson Domínguez had only played in 26 MLB games, and Trent Grisham hit below .200 each of the past three years.

But the trio has thrived in 2025.

Each rank within the top six on the club in runs scored — all behind right-fielder Aaron Judge, who leads the club with over 30 more than anyone else. The four have created one of MLB’s top outfields, leaving New York with the challenge of deciding who sits each day.

“[I] knew [Judge] was a good outfielder, I think just the complete baseball player he is [stands out to me],” Bellinger said. “[He] runs the bases hard, has a cannon of an arm and ultimately has really good reads … he’s pretty unbelievable.”

Judge boasts the highest average, slugging percentage, and WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in the majors. The 33-year-old also has three DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) and leads the American League with 71 walks.

After hitting just .253 in June, the two-time AL MVP is batting .350 in July with a team-high six home runs — just ahead of Bellinger.

Bellinger started his campaign slowly but has hit greater than .300 over the past three months. The 30-year-old, who has a team-high four outs above average, is batting above .360 against lefties, continuing his success against southpaws from his prior two seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Bellinger’s five round-trippers this month, including a three-home run game against the Cubs, have him up to 17 for the season. That leaves him tied for second on the club with three players, including Grisham.

Grisham is on pace to set career-highs in average, OPS, and home runs. The 28-year-old recently hit a game-winning grand slam against the Atlanta Braves and is batting .323 in July with a .981 OPS.

Grisham is hitting just .173 against southpaws, though, even as the lefties’ career average is slightly higher against them. The former Brewer and Padre has never finished a season with negative DRS, but is currently at minus-two.

Grisham still ranks above Domínguez, who is near the bottom of all left-fielders with minus-four DRS. The 22-year-old switch-hitter, despite also batting below .200 against southpaws, is putting together a solid campaign.

Domínguez ranks atop the Yankees with 14 steals and is batting .303 in eight games leading off, a spot he’s played in more as the season’s progressed. The Dominican Republic native, who went through Tommy John Surgery last year for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, has missed only 17 games in 2025.

In addition to the four, New York’s No. 2-ranked prospect, Spencer Jones, is batting .426 in Triple A with 10 home runs through 16 games. The outfielder could be called up soon, though his playing at the Yankees’ top position group doesn’t help.

With Giancarlo Stanton healthy and taking up the designated hitter spot nearly every day, manager Aaron Boone will continue to have to make tough calls with his outfielders.

Regardless, the Yankees will likely need each of them to continue their strong campaigns to reach another World Series — especially with New York’s poor infield production thus far.

