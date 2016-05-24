Yankees Old-Timer’s Day 2016 attendees: John Wetteland to make debut

Former World Series MVP John Wetteland will make his Old-Timers’ Day debut this year, the team announced Tuesday.
Wetteland, a three-time All-Star closer who helped the Yankees win the 1996 World Series, joins Mariano Duncan, Bubba Crosby and Eddie Robinson as first-time attendees.
Below is the full list of scheduled attendees for the Yankees’ 70th annual Old-Timers’ Day on Sunday, June 12 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Jesse Barfield
Brian Boehringer
Scott Bradley
Dr. Bobby Brown
Homer Bush
David Cone
Bubba Crosby
Bucky Dent
Al Downing
Brian Doyle
Mariano Duncan
John Flaherty
Whitey Ford
Oscar Gamble
Joe Girardi
Rich “Goose” Gossage
Ron Guidry
Charlie Hayes
Rickey Henderson
Arlene Howard (widow of Elston Howard)
Helen Hunter (widow of Jim “Catfish” Hunter)
Reggie Jackson
Scott Kamieniecki
Pat Kelly
Don Larsen
Graeme Lloyd
Hector Lopez
Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)
Hideki Matsui
Lee Mazzilli
Ramiro Mendoza
Stump Merrill
Gene “Stick” Michael
Gene Monahan (Trainer)
Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)
Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)
Jeff Nelson
Paul O’Neill
Joe Pepitone
Lou Piniella
Willie Randolph
Mickey Rivers
Eddie Robinson
Tanyon Sturtze
Ralph Terry
Marcus Thames
Joe Torre
John Wetteland
Roy White
Bernie Williams