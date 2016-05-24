Yankees Old-Timer’s Day 2016 attendees: John Wetteland to make debut

Former World Series MVP John Wetteland will make his Old-Timers’ Day debut this year, the team announced Tuesday. Wetteland, a …

The Yankees win the World Series and celebrate on the mound around John Wetteland on Oct. 26, 1996 at Yankee Stadium against the Atlanta Braves Photo Credit: Ellen Silverman

Wetteland, a three-time All-Star closer who helped the Yankees win the 1996 World Series, joins Mariano Duncan, Bubba Crosby and Eddie Robinson as first-time attendees.

Below is the full list of scheduled attendees for the Yankees’ 70th annual Old-Timers’ Day on Sunday, June 12 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Jesse Barfield

Brian Boehringer

Scott Bradley

Dr. Bobby Brown

Homer Bush

David Cone

Bubba Crosby

Bucky Dent

Al Downing

Brian Doyle

Mariano Duncan

John Flaherty

Whitey Ford

Oscar Gamble

Joe Girardi

Rich “Goose” Gossage

Ron Guidry

Charlie Hayes

Rickey Henderson

Arlene Howard (widow of Elston Howard)

Helen Hunter (widow of Jim “Catfish” Hunter)

Reggie Jackson

Scott Kamieniecki

Pat Kelly

Don Larsen

Graeme Lloyd

Hector Lopez

Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)

Hideki Matsui

Lee Mazzilli

Ramiro Mendoza

Stump Merrill

Gene “Stick” Michael

Gene Monahan (Trainer)

Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)

Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)

Jeff Nelson

Paul O’Neill

Joe Pepitone

Lou Piniella

Willie Randolph

Mickey Rivers

Eddie Robinson

Tanyon Sturtze

Ralph Terry

Marcus Thames

Joe Torre

John Wetteland

Roy White

Bernie Williams