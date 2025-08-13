With baseball back at Old Timers’ Day, Yankees fans young and old rejoice

From the long, rolling “Louuuuuuuuu’s” that echoed as Sweet Lou Piniella stepped onto the field, to the playful “Oooooooo’s” when David Cone ran a fastball up and in on John Flaherty, the New York Yankees’ Old Timers’ Day game returned to the Bronx with all its timeless charm.

Fans packed the stands on 161st St. to catch the flash of pinstripes that hadn’t seen game-action in years. Legends like Mariano Rivera, Joe Torre, Jorge Posada, and Andy Pettitte strolled the baselines with easy smiles, trading hugs, handshakes, and the kind of inside jokes only decades in the same clubhouse can produce. Doc Gooden, a member of the 2000 World Series team, joked with amNewYork:

“It’s like it never left, everybody joking with each other, getting on me about my stomach, laughing at Torre. It’s great. That’s what we should do, have fun. As soon as we go into the clubhouse, it’s the same thing, like it never left.”

On the field, the pace was unhurried, the swings easy, and the smiles constant. Roger Clemens toed the rubber, his trademark intensity still flickering beneath the surface, drawing cheers with each pitch. Pettitte’s delivery earned applause before the ball even left his hand, while Posada, bat on his shoulder, soaked in chants of “Jorge! Jorge!” as if no time had passed.

Before an Achilles injury put Rivera on the 60-day IL, and presumably into Old Timers’ Day retirement, he stepped to the plate to “Enter Sandman” and ripped a single into left field, sending the crowd into another round of cheers that seemed to echo off the old concrete of the Bronx. The stadium buzzed with energy, part nostalgia, part celebration. Every play wasn’t about competition; it was about celebration, about seeing these familiar faces in pinstripes once more.

Walking around the concourse and talking with fans, the excitement of the day was impossible to miss.

“I’ve been coming to Old Timers’ Day every year since 1991. This is the first time in a long time it’s felt like the Yankees of old are really back on the field, and it gives you goosebumps just being here,” said Michael of Staten Island, dressed in a full Babe Ruth uniform from head to toe, even sporting the vintage mitt.

Then his friend, dressed in a Lou Gehrig uniform chimed in.

“And I’ve been coming almost as long as him! Seeing these legends back in pinstripes is like stepping into history. You can’t help but smile the whole time,” he said, adjusting his vintage cap.

Meanwhile, on the field, the legends themselves were soaking in the moment, savoring the rare chance to reconnect with old teammates and fans alike. Alfonso Soriano, smiling as he casually tossed a ball back to the infield, reflected on his role in the game:

“I take a couple of swings, but you know, it’s not the same for me,” he said. “The important thing is to spend time with my friends.”

Roy White, leaning against the dugout railing with a mischievous grin, was asked if he’d change anything about the day:

“I think we should just have a home run derby with some of the guys who can still swing the bat. I think maybe the fans would enjoy that.”

His suggestion drew chuckles from players and media nearby and underscored that Old Timers’ Day is as much about playful moments and shared laughter as it is about honoring the past. White’s joke perfectly captured the lighthearted spirit that keeps this event special year after year.

Flaherty spoke thoughtfully about the next generation of fans.

“I hope that the younger generation has a good time watching us. A lot of these kids obviously never saw us play, but maybe their parents can tell a story or two, which makes this whole day just a little bit more special.”

Flaherty’s words captured the heart of Old Timers’ Day, serving as a bridge between generations and a living history lesson wrapped in cheers, laughter, and pinstripes. For everyone in the stands and on the field, the day was more than an exhibition; it was a celebration of shared memories, lifelong friendships, and the timeless spirit of Yankees baseball.

Gooden said it best.

“No one does it like the Yankees.”

