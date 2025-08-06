Yankees’ Old Timers’ Day finally returning to original form after 6-year hiatus

Jul 29, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; General view of sunset behind Yankee Stadium during the third inning between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Bronx tradition makes its long-awaited return to the diamond.

For the first time since 2019, the Yankees will bring back the on-field Old-Timers’ Day game at Yankee Stadium, with this year’s edition set for Saturday. The event kicks off at noon with introductions and tributes, followed by the alumni game itself, all ahead of the Yankees’ afternoon matchup with the Houston Astros.

But this year isn’t just a return to form, it’s also a reunion. The franchise is honoring the 25th anniversary of the 2000 World Series title, when the Yankees beat the Mets in the height of the Subway Series era. A long list of fan favorites from that squad will be in attendance, including Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, David Cone, Tino Martinez, and Orlando “El Duque” Hernández.

The roster will also feature a few first-timers. Roger Clemens, David Justice, Alfonso Soriano, and José Vizcaíno are all set to make their Old Timers’ Day debut.

After several years of pandemic-era changes, where the on-field action was swapped out for pregame ceremonies and tributes, the return of live baseball featuring former stars is expected to bring fresh energy to the tradition. YES Network will begin coverage at 11:30 a.m.

One big name won’t be making the trip in Derek Jeter. The former Yankees captain, who took home MVP honors in the 2000 Fall Classic, won’t attend this year’s festivities due to a personal scheduling conflict, reportedly a birthday celebration for his daughter.

Hall of Famers Joe Torre and Mariano Rivera will be present, along with former teammates like Bernie Williams, Paul O’Neill, Ron Guidry, and David Wells. As always, the team will also honor its late legends, with appearances from the families of Thurman Munson, Billy Martin, and Bobby Murcer.

The full list of attendees is below:

Jesse Barfield

Clay Bellinger

Aaron Boone

Homer Bush

Chris Chambliss

Roger Clemens

David Cone

Johnny Damon

Bucky Dent

Brian Doyle

John Flaherty

Dwight Gooden

Ron Guidry

Orlando Hernández

David Justice

Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)

Tino Martinez

Lee Mazzilli

Ramiro Mendoza

Gene Monahan

Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)

Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)

Graig Nettles

Paul O’Neill

Andy Pettitte

Lou Piniella

Jorge Posada

Willie Randolph

Mariano Rivera

Mickey Rivers

Luis Sojo

*Alfonso Soriano

Shane Spencer

Mike Stanton

Joe Torre

José Vizcaíno

Roy White

Bernie Williams

For Yankee fans, especially those who lived through the team’s late-90s dynasty, Saturday offers a rare chance to relive one of the most dominant stretches in baseball history, with the heroes of that era back on the field where it all happened.

The full event, including introductions and the alumni game, will be broadcast live on YES Network starting at noon, with coverage beginning around 11:30 a.m.

For fans in the Bronx, it’s a rare chance to see Yankees legends in pinstripes again and relive one of the franchise’s most memorable championship runs.

For more on the Yankees and Old Timers’ Day, visit AMNY.com