Yankees stumble in ninth against Orioles to lose chance at sweep, and take over first place in AL East

Jul 14, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) and Anthony Santander (25) celebrate a walk-off win against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

If the Yankees wind up one game short of a division championship this season, and getting a wild card berth instead of a pennant, they will look back at Sunday’s crushing loss to the Baltimore Orioles as the most costly defeat in 2024.

The Bombers had all of the momentum heading into the bottom of the ninth Sunday, after Ben Rice put them on top with a dramatic, three-run home run off Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel. The Yankees suddenly found themselves on the verge of not only sweeping the Orioles but also retaking sole possession of first place in the American League East.

But in an instant, the Yankees frittered away that opportunity thanks to poor pitching by closer Clay Holmes and shoddy defense.

Holmes (1-4) allowed the Orioles to load the bases with two out. Then Ryan Mountcastle’s grounder should have ended it, but shortstop Anthony Volpe misplayed the ball, leading to an error made it 5-4 and kept the bases loaded.

Up came Cedric Mullins, who came on as a pinch-runner for Anthony Santander the previous inning, who smacked a line drive to left field that, at first, appeared catchable. However, Yankees leftfielder Alex Verdugo started in at first, then stumbled backward and fell on his face as the ball dropped in front of him.

“I saw it coming my way, I took a step in, and that little step in was enough to beat me back,” Verdugo said after the game (h/t YES Network). “It was the wrong first step, and I’ll leave it at that. I take a lot of pride defensively, and this one is on me.”

Mullins’ double plated the tying and winning runs for the Orioles, who snapped a five-game losing streak and enabled the Orioles to take a one-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East into the All-Star break.

Baltimore went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and 2 for 22 in the series, but Mullins enabled the Orioles to avoid a three-game sweep at home. Santander and Gunnar Henderson homered for Baltimore. Trent Grisham went deep for New York.

Grisham, who was batting .173 entering the game, had three hits and drove in the first two New York runs. His RBI single in the second opened the scoring, but Henderson answered with a two-run shot in the third, his 28th homer of the season.

Grisham’s solo homer in the fifth tied it.

Carlos Rodón allowed only two runs for the Yankees, but he was up to 98 pitches after four innings, causing New York to go to its bullpen. Santander’s 24th home run put the Orioles up 3-2 in the fifth.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer hit Aaron Judge with a pitch in the first inning, two days after Orioles outfielder Heston Kjerstad was hit in the helmet by a New York pitch and the benches cleared Friday night.

After the game, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the loss was a “killer,” but put things in perspective: Despite the Yankees’ recent skid, they were still solid position to clinch not only a playoff berth but also catch and surpass the Orioles during the second half.

“That’s a killer, right? Let’s acknowledge that. It’s been a rough several weeks here for us,” Boone said (h/t YES Network). “The reality is from the last couple of games in Tampa into here, I feel like we’re competing our a–es off and starting to turn the corner. While acknowledging that, the reality is we’re in a great spot.”

After the All-Star Break, the Yankees will start the second half of the 2024 campaign on Friday night in the Bronx against the Tampa Bay Rays.