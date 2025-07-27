Yankees salvage series finale against Phillies as Ryan McMahon has first big moment in the Bronx

New Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon was effective on both sides of the plate Sunday as the Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4–3 in the final game of their series at Yankee Stadium, avoiding a sweep.

Ryan McMahon had been putting up pedestrian numbers when the New York Yankees pulled the trigger, acquiring the third baseman from the Colorado Rockies for a pair of pitching prospects.

Third base had been a major point of weakness for the Yankees, who entered 2025 with a rotation of Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu at the hot corner — a trio statistically among the worst in baseball. They needed a defensive upgrade. McMahon has so far brought them that, and then some.

McMahon was effective on both sides of the plate Sunday as the Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4–3 in the final game of their series at Yankee Stadium, avoiding a sweep. He tied the game at two in the bottom of the second with a two-run single. He added another single to center field in the bottom of the fourth. In the sixth, he reached base as he was hit by a pitch.

McMahon flashed some leather in the top of the fifth, sliding to rob the speedy Trea Turner of a sure base hit, then throwing him out at first base.

In the absence of Aaron Judge, the Yankees need their guys to continue to step up.

Yankees rally off rare Wheeler mishap

The Yankees took advantage of an uncharacteristically poor second inning by Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who is top-10 in MLB in ERA (2.60), ranks second in WHIP behind only Tarik Skubal (0.89) and is fourth in batting average against (.192).

Giancarlo Stanton led off with a single. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jasson Domínguez were both hit by pitches, as the Yankees loaded the bases with no outs.

Wheeler, who seldom walks or hits batters, then gave up a two-run single to New York’s recent trade acquisition, third baseman Ryan McMahon. Auston Wells scored Domínguez with a sacrifice fly, then Trent Grisham brought home McMahon with a single to right.

The Yankees quickly turned a 2–0 deficit into a 4–2 lead, cashing in on a series of rare opportunities against one of baseball’s best pitchers.\

Rodón’s poor pitch location leads to 3 solo homers

Carlos Rodón surrendered three runs. All came on solo home runs, as he missed his spots with a variety of pitches.

Nick Castellanos opened the scoring in the top of the second inning, as Rodón left a changeup in the middle of the plate, thigh-high. Castellanos sent the ball into the left field bleachers.

Later in the second, Otto Kemp doubled Philadelphia’s lead with his third home run of the season. Rodón threw him a hanging slider, and Kemp deposited it to the short porch in right field. Kemp went deep on Rodón again in the top of the fifth, this time off a fastball down the middle.

Rodón’s slider is most effective when it dives past right-handed hitters. His fastball has recently gotten him into trouble, as his velocity has been down and his location has been poor.

Entering Sunday, Rodón’s 21 starts in 2025 represented a recent split in performance. He began 8–3 through his first 13, with a 2.49 ERA while his opponents batted just .167. In his last eight starts, he’s 2–4 with a 4.20 ERA. His opponents have been hitting .222 during that span.

Yankees notes

The Yankees entered Sunday looking to salvage the final game of the series, having dropped the first two games 12–5 and 9–4, respectively.

New York came into this game at 56–48, 6.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East lead and occupying the first Wild Card spot in the AL. They will open a three-game home set against the Tampa Bay Rays, who sit below the Wild Card threshold, Monday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees acquired Amed Rosario from the Washington Nationals. Rosario was not in the starting lineup Sunday, but arrived by first pitch wearing number 14. He figures to add versatility and depth to the Yankees lineup. He also has an OPS near .800.

CC Sabathia was included in the Bleacher Creatures’ famed “roll call” Sunday. Sabathia, who spent 11 seasons in pinstripes and helped the Yankees to their 2009 World Series Championship, was inducted into the Hall of Fame.