Yankees’ Luis Severino placed on IL following early exit on Wednesday night

Luis Severino is looking at a stint on the injured list

The Yankees placed the right-hander on the IL with a low-grade right lat strain after skipper Aaron hinted that the move could come following an MRI earlier in the day. Severino experienced right shoulder tightness in Wednesday’s start and came out after two innings of work in the extra innings win for the Yankees.

He could miss “a couple” starts Boone told reporters before the final game of the Yankees’ series with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Yankees reinstated Jonathan Loáisiga from the 15-day IL and Ryan Weber, who was seen in the clubhouse, was added to the 26-man roster. Boone had told reporters before the news was announced that Weber would be added to the roster if Severino went on the IL.

When Boone spoke with reporters prior to the game, he had still been waiting on the doctor to get a better idea of where things stood for Severino. “I would say it’s likely an IL just with the timeline, but hoping it’s not something that’s too serious,” Boone said.

The right-hander said that he had still felt a little sore when he woke up Thursday morning, but that he didn’t think it was bad. Severino was in the clubhouse after undergoing the exam.

He told reporters that his feelings about where he was at were the same as they had been the night before. He wouldn’t speculate at the time whether or not he would go on the injured list, calling it something “that’s not in my control.”

“Yesterday coming out of the game, something was not feeling right,” Severino said. “Waking up that day my shoulder was not feeling like normal. Why push it, why push it now. A couple days off and then it will definitely be good.”

With Severino out, the question becomes what happens to the Yankees rotation. Severino has gone 5-3 this season in 16 starts with a 3.45 ERA.

There had already been questions around the team’s starting rotation with the trade deadline on the horizon, but the injury to Severino, who has dealt with a similar one before, has brought greater attention to it.

In a conversation with SNY’s Andy Martino, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was asked if the Severino injury reminded him how important it will be to bolster the starting rotation.

“I don’t ever need reminders. There is a long way to go and a lot of things can happen. We want to be the best team in baseball, and so my job and our job is to pursue all opportunities that might address that.”