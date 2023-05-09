Yankees place Oswald Peraza on 10-day IL as Aaron Judge returns to lineup

The Yankees needed to make a corresponding move to get Aaron Judge back into the lineup, and that turned out to be placing Oswald Peraza on the 10-day injured list with a right ankle sprain.

The stint on the IL will be retroactive to May 6. Peraza had suffered the injury last week during the Yankee 4-3 extra-inning win over the Cleveland Guardians and manager Aaron Boone hinted on Monday that a stint on the IL could be an option for Peraza.

Boone didn’t sound too concerned about the severity of the injury when he spoke with reporters on Monday. Peraza had also been spotted taking batting practice as well at Yankee Stadium.

“He’s doing really well,” Boone said, according to Newsday. “He’s moving pretty well. [On Sunday], I had him in a hitting situation only . . . We also don’t want to jeopardize him at all or put him in a bad spot.”

The decision allowed the Yankees to get Judge back on the active roster after plenty of speculation over who would be sent down in order to make room for the slugger. Peraza had been a name in the discussion along with the like of Aaron Hicks, who has faced plenty of scrutiny already this season by the way he has played.

Peraza has struggled a bit as well during his time in the majors this year. He’s batted .188 and had an OBP of .316 in 38 plate appearances.

Judges’ return has been one the Yankees have been anxiously waiting for since they placed him on the IL. The team has been struggling to tread water and sat 10 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East going into Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

The slugger should give the Yankees a significant offensive boost by being back in the lineup as they face the Athletics and then the Rays beginning on Thursday.