Having to put DJ LeMahieu on the injured list last week was the latest injury setback for the Yankees, but it appeared on Sunday that his return could be in the near future.

The Yankees infielder was placed on the IL on Thursday retroactive to last Monday with a toe injury. The team is hoping to have him back in the lineup by the time they return from a five-game road trip that takes them to Boston and Milwaukee.

“We’ll just kind of see how he’s doing,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters, according to NJ.com. “What treatments they’re able to do. Are there some that kind of give him that relief that he needs? It is going to be fluid with him with how he responds to things.”

LeMahieu has been dealing with the injury to his right big toe since before the MLB All-Star break and has struggled during the second half of the year. He has batted .226 with four home runs over the course of 37 games since the break and the biggest impact the injury has had on him was the way it has prohibited him from swinging.

“Just rotating on my back foot swinging (I feel) pain,” LeMahieu told the New York Daily News. “It got to a point where I wasn’t even rotating.”

He added: “Yeah, I anticipate coming back. That’s my plan, and our plan. We haven’t picked a set date yet, but we think sometime during next homestand.”

The Yankees have dealt with a number of injuries over the course of the season to some key players and they have seen their once double-digit lead in the AL East dwindle to only a handful of games.

Harrison Bader begins rehab assignment

The deadline acquisition began his rehab assignment on Sunday in Hartford, where the Somerset Patriots were facing the Yard Goats. Harrison Bader batted second for Double-A Somerset and was the designated hitter.

Bader has been working his way back from plantar fasciitis which has kept him from playing. could also make his Yankees debut when the Yankees return from their road trip.