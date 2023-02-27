Yankees prospects impress in opening weekend of spring training action

It remains a long shot that two of the Yankees’ top prospects make the major league roster out of camp, but an impressive spring training debut could at least give team brass a new perspective on Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez.

A 2-for-4 day from Volpe and a 1-for-3 afternoon, which included a home run, for Dominguez had Yankees fans daydreaming of what the two could bring to the Bronx. And had them calling in Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone to put them on the opening-day roster for this season.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

While one game won’t paint a complete picture, it’s clear just how far along the two youngsters are in their development. Volpe has clearly shown the base running IQ that helped him steal two bases during his debut on Sunday and Boone was impressed with the patience that Dominguez showed at the plate on Saturday.

“There’s no panic up there,” Boone said. “It’s good to see him really get into one. … He seems like a confident kid that just likes playing the game amongst friends. There’s an ease to which he goes about his business.”

And Volpe’s effort on Sunday caught the eye of Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza with the way he played.

“First time in big-league camp, a lot of stars around him, just the way he goes about it — he’s a total pro,” Mendoza told the New York Post. “He gets in early, gets his work in and then he gets out of the way and just watches some of the older guys.

“But then when you see him out on the field, you can see the abilities.”

Of the two, Volpe likely has the better shot of making the team out of camp, but it would still be a very outside shot. He is competing with veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa and another prospect in Oswald Peraza. Still, if he is vying for that opening-day spot at shortstop Sunday’s effort wasn’t a bad way to start things off.

Volpe was in the lineup for Monday’s spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

Dominguez also has plenty of veterans to compete with before even thinking about making the roster. Though he could see a call up this season if he continues to develop at the quick pace that he has been.

However, it isn’t something that is preoccupying his mind.

“Honestly, that’s not a thought that has crossed my mind,” Domínguez told reporters over the weekend. “I’m the type of person that likes to focus on the task at hand and in front of me, especially the day-to-day. Things like that, I don’t have any control about that. To me, it’s just a laser-focused mentality on the task in front of me.”

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com