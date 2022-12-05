Yankees re-sign general manager Brian Cashman to four-year deal

Brian Cashman is officially back as Yankees general manager, though it was something that never seemed to be in doubt.

The Bronx Bombers made the announcement official on Monday afternoon in their first big signing of the MLB Winter Meetings taking place in San Diego this week. Cashman’s new contract is a four-year deal that will keep him at the helm through the 2026 season.

Cashman, who has been the Yankees’ general manager since 1998, is the longest-serving GM in franchise history and the longest-tenured among current MLB general managers. Cashman had been operating as GM since his contract ended at the end of October, but all signs had pointed to the longtime boss remaining in his current role.

Hal Steinbrenner essentially confirmed that Cashman would be back during a sitdown with Yankees’ broadcast partner YES Network last month.

“Just semantics at this point. I’ve told him that I want him back,” Steinbrenner said during the 30-minute interview. “It’s just a matter of salary.”

Following the Yankees’ dismissal from the playoffs at the hands of the Houston Astros, there had been some speculation that there could be a change coming to the front office and managers position. Fans have become growingly frustrated with the team’s lack of postseason success in recent years and Cashman had been greeted by boos during several public appearances at Yankee Stadium this past year.

Steinbrenner was quick to throw his support behind manager Aaron Boone after the season and it was apparent that Cashman’s job would be safe as well.

The announcement on Monday of Cashman’s new deal came amid one of the most important offseasons in quite some time for the Yankees as they try to convince superstar slugger Aaron Judge to return. Cashman, along with Steinbrenner, had been spearheading the push to get Judge back in pinstripes.

Cashman has been in San Diego for the Winter Meetings since Sunday and it was reported by MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch that Judge was expected to arrive there on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old baseball executive’s time with the Yankees has been marked by plenty of success over the years. Cashman has four World Series rings to his name and the Yanks have qualified for the postseason in 21 of the 25 years he’s been general manager.