Yankees-Red Sox promos: How to claim the best sportsbook offers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Yankees and Red Sox are gearing up for a major clash on Sunday Night Baseball, but there is still time to cash in on theses Yankees-Red Sox promos. This is one of the best rivalries in sports.

New players who claim these Yankees-Red Sox promos will have the chance to win big with bonus bets, no-sweat bets, and other unique offers. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.

Yankees-Red Sox Promos: Sign Up With The Top Sportsbook Offers

The Yankees and Red Sox are two of the biggest draws in MLB, but they are having a tough time this year. Both teams are looking up in the division at the Rays and Orioles. This Sunday Night Baseball matchup could be a turning point for either team. Let’s take a closer look at these Yankees-Red Sox promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Flip $5 Into $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

New bettors can get in on the action with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Anyone who signs up and claims this offer can bet $5 on the Yankees or Red Sox to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert. This promo is as straightforward as it gets.

New players can claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo and bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets. Click here to sign up.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s $2,500 No-Sweat Bet Raises the Bar

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out one of the top offers on the market for bettors this weekend. New players who sign up and download the app can start off with a $2,500 no-sweat bet. Place a real money wager of up to $2,500 on the Yankees or Red Sox tonight. If that bet wins, you win straight cash. However, anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo unlocks a $2,500 no-sweat first bet. Click here and download the app to claim this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook: Claim This $1,250 First Bet, Other Offers

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

Caesars Sportsbook is home to the most creative new user promo out there. Bettors who take advantage of this offer will start off with a $1,250 first bet. However, that’s just the start. New players will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership perks with the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other offers.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 First Bet for Yankees-Red Sox

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top rated sportsbooks in the country. That doesn’t happen by accident. This $1,000 first bet will get bettors off to a fast start. Remember, anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonus bets. This is the perfect way to start betting on the Yankees or Red Sox tonight.

Use this link to activate this BetMGM Sportsbook promo and start off with a $1,000 first bet on Yankees-Red Sox tonight.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1 to Get $200 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

Bet365 Sportsbook is going all in for bettors with this new offer. Anyone who signs up and claims this offer will win a 200-1 guaranteed payout. Create an account and place a $1 wager on the Yankees or Red Sox to win. As soon as tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game ends, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets. This is a no-brainer bonus that can get bettors off on the right foot.

Click here to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 on Yankees-Red Sox to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.