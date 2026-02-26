Yankees retiring CC Sabathia’s No. 52 on Sept. 26

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees celebrates after he forced Josh Hamilton #32 of the Texas Rangers to ground into a double play to end the top of the fifth inning of Game Five of the ALCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 20, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

CC Sabathia has a plaque in Cooperstown, and now, he is receiving the New York Yankees’ highest honor.

Sabathia’s No. 52 will be retired by the Yankees, and he will have a plaque in Monument Park; all of which will be presented to him in a pregame ceremony on Sept. 26.

It makes him the 24th player or manager in franchise history to receive the honor, and the first since Paul O’Neil’s No. 21 was enshrined in August of 2022.

Sabathia spent 11 of his 19 MLB seasons in the Bronx, winning 134 of his 251 games and racking up 1,700 of his 3,093 strikeouts in Pinstripes. He is one of three left-handed pitchers in MLB history to strike out 3,000 or more batters.

He was the ace of the Yankees’ last World Series-winning team in 2009, going 19-8 with a 3.37 ERA. In that postseason, he was 4-1 and was the ALCS MVP by going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA.

He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, getting his call last year.

