Yankees retiring CC Sabathia’s No. 52 on Sept. 26

CC Sabathia has a plaque in Cooperstown, and now, he is receiving the New York Yankees’ highest honor.
Sabathia’s No. 52 will be retired by the Yankees, and he will have a plaque in Monument Park; all of which will be presented to him in a pregame ceremony on Sept. 26.
It makes him the 24th player or manager in franchise history to receive the honor, and the first since Paul O’Neil’s No. 21 was enshrined in August of 2022.
Sabathia spent 11 of his 19 MLB seasons in the Bronx, winning 134 of his 251 games and racking up 1,700 of his 3,093 strikeouts in Pinstripes. He is one of three left-handed pitchers in MLB history to strike out 3,000 or more batters.
He was the ace of the Yankees’ last World Series-winning team in 2009, going 19-8 with a 3.37 ERA. In that postseason, he was 4-1 and was the ALCS MVP by going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA.
He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer, getting his call last year.