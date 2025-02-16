New-look Yankees have imposing rotation for 2025 campaign

Oct 15, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The smell of spring is on the brink of returning, and pitchers and catchers have reported to their respective spring training locations. The New York Yankees have a sour taste in their mouths after collapsing in the World Series just three months ago and the way they let Game 5 slip away.

General manager Brian Cashman lost out to the crosstown-rival Mets in the Juan Soto sweepstakes and then decided to allocate the money Soto would have received to address multiple needs. Cashman bolstered the team’s bullpen by acquiring All-Star closer Devin Williams via trade, right-handed relief pitcher Fernando Cruz, re-signed Jonathan Loáisiga and Tim Hill, and signed veteran lefty Tyler Matzek to a minor-league deal, who missed the majority of the 2024 season due to injury.

The Yankees are considered to have one of Major League Baseball’s best pitching staffs in addition to arguably the best bullpen in the sport. After missing out on Soto, Cashman immediately responded by signing former Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract — the largest deal ever given to a left-handed pitcher.

While New York continues to find a trade partner for Marcus Stroman, the Yankees will still trot out one of the most dominant rotations in not only the American League but in all of baseball.

Gerrit Cole

The 34-year-old ace still has a lot left in the tank and is considered one of the best pitchers in baseball. Following his elbow injury ahead of the 2024 season, his fastball didn’t have as much life on it compared to previous seasons. He still managed to have a devastating mix of power, offspeed, and location to dominate opposing lineups. Even though he’s not getting any younger, he’s still a key reason why this rotation is highly regarded.

2024 Stats: 8-5 | 95.0 IP | 99 K | 1.13 WHIP | 3.41 ERA | 29 BB | .220 AVG

Max Fried

Fried won’t beat you by throwing 100 mph – he’ll beat you by mixing speeds, relying on his curveball to strikeout hitters, and his fielders to make the plays behind him, as his average exit velocity against was in the 95th percentile in all of baseball, according to Baseball Savant. The southpaw does have some injury concerns, but those injuries are mostly lingering blisters.

2024 Stats: 11-10 | 174.1 IP | 166 K | 1.16 WHIP | 3.25 ERA | 57 BB | .226 AVG

Luis Gil

The reigning American League Rookie of the Year has electric stuff. His fastball velocity ranks in the 88th percentile but he tends to find some opposing barrels, which hurt in the second half of the season. He also needs to work on his control, but if he does that, he can be one of the next young, dominant arms.

2024 Stats: 15-7 | 151.2 IP | 171 K | 1.19 WHIP | 3.50 ERA | 77 BB | .189 AVG

Carlos Rodón

Two left-handed pitchers in a rotation sandwiched between three right-handers is the perfect balance. Carlos Rodón comes with some consistency concerns and last year didn’t live up to his six-year, $162 million contract, but he had a solid year altogether. The southpaw had a rough June, posting a 7.76 ERA which inflated his stats for the first half of the season, but ultimately performed better after the All-Star break.

2024 Stats: 16-9 | 175.0 IP | 195 K | 1.22 WHIP | 3.96 ERA | 57 BB | .235 AVG

Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt battled a right lat strain that landed him on the injured list for a little over three months. Prior to the injury, Schmidt posted a 5-3 record with a 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 67 strikeouts, 20 walks, and a .224 batting average against in 60.2 innings pitched.

It took the 28-year-old some time to battle back from the injury but pitched well against both the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians to help the Yankees advance to the ALCS and World Series.

2024 Stats: 5-5 | 85.1 IP | 93 K | 1.18 WHIP | 2.85 ERA | 30 BB | .230 AVG

