Yankees’ Ryan Yarbrough hits 15-day IL, Allan Winans to start Monday in Cincy

The Yankees have placed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day injured list with a strained right oblique.

The discomfort began two starts ago, to the point where he was unable to throw his last bullpen session, which prompted the Yankees to get testing done and shelf him for a bit.

In 16 games (eight starts), the 33-year-old was 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA; he moved to the starting rotation from the bullpen due to the litany of injuries that hit the Yankees and the failed Carlos Carrasco experiment. While Gerrit Cole is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Luis Gil is out until after the All-Star break, and Marcus Stroman is inching toward a return after dealing with a knee injury. He is scheduled to make his third rehab start on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to throw 70 pitches. If things go well, he could return to the rotation after that.

Manager Aaron Boone disclosed that 29-year-old right-hander Allan Winans will make a spot start for the Bronx Bombers on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Winans was drafted by the Mets in 2018 and spent three seasons in their farm system before being traded to the Atlanta Braves. He made eight MLB appearances with Atlanta in 2023 and 2024, going 1-4 with a 7.20 ERA. He was acquired by the Yankees over the winter, and he has been sterling in Triple-A, going 7-0 with a 0.90 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) with 59 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched.

