Yankees dominate Mariners in 7-2 win after busy day before trade deadline

Before reinforcements came charging over the hill for the Yankees, the existing roster showed everyone how strong it had been for much of the year.

Jose Trevino hit his first career multi-home run game, while Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo each hit home runs as well and Domingo German pitched five good innings as the Yankees topped the Seattle Mariners 7-2 at Yankee Stadium on Monday. Rizzo extended his home run streak to three games, marking the 10th time in his career that he went yard in at least three consecutive games, and the Yankees bullpen held the Mariners without a run for the final four innings of the night.

The victory came amidst a busy day for the Yankees front office that had gone out and made two big trades ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. General manager Brian Cashman added starter Frankie Montas, along with relievers Lou Trivino and Scott Effross in deals with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs.

None of the Yankees’ newest acquisitions suited up in pinstripes on Monday night, but the Bombers set the tone for when they do arrive with the lopsided win over the Mariners.

German pitched five innings on Monday night for the Yankees in his fourth start of the year after missing the first 93 games with right shoulder impingement syndrome. The outing went better than his last start across town in Queens when he 4.2 innings against the Mets.

The New York starter allowed only two runs on six hits on Monday against Seattle in a 90-pitch evening. German allowed the only runs against in the second and fourth when Kyle Lewis hit a solo shot and Adam Frazier drove in a run on an RBI single.

German worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning after getting the first two batters to ground out. The Yankees starter walked Eugenio Suarez and then gave up a line drive single to Carlos Santana.

J.P. Crawford walked, but German managed to get Lewis to ground out to short to end the Mariners’ best scoring chance of the night.

Ron Marinaccio, Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loáisiga all came into the game in relief for New York. Wandy Peralta picked up the save for the Yankees by getting the Mariners to ground into a double play for the first two outs and Abraham Toro to ground out to the pitcher.

The new-look Yankees got off to a quick start on Monday night against the Mariners. DJ LeMahieu singled to right on a ground ball in the bottom of the first and Judge hit a screaming double off the left field wall to put runners in scoring position.

That brought Rizzo to the plate, where he sent a three-run home run 438 feet to right field.

The Mariners answered back with a home run of their own on the first at-bat of the second inning. Lewis hit his third home run of the season to left center field to cut the Yankee lead to 3-1.

New York’s lead expanded in the bottom half of the inning when Judge hit one over the wall for his 43rd home run of the season. It came on the first pitch of the at-bat after Seattle starter Marco Gonzales walked LeMahieu to make it 5-1

The Mariners drove in a run in the fourth when Adam Frazier hit an RBI single to the right-field wall and allowed Toro to score from second.

Trevino hit his eighth home run of the year on the first pitch of his at-bat in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Yankees catcher sent the 88 mph fastball into the left field stands.

He did it again in the bottom of the eighth on a 1-2 slider that Trevino sent into Monument Park.