What to watch as Yankees begin second-half run

As the New York Yankees enter the second half of the 2025 season, the pressure is mounting on Brian Cashman and the front office. After a first half filled with highs, lows, injuries, and inconsistency, the Yankees find themselves locked in a tight AL East race following a dreadful June that saw their 7.5-game lead turn into a 2-game deficit.

With the trade deadline looming, key players needing to step up, and division rivals closing in, the next few months will be crucial in shaping the Yankees’ season, and potentially the fate of manager Aaron Boone. Here are three key storylines to watch as they look to define their second-half narrative.

A Big Trade Deadline Swing

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has already teased a bold approach to the trade deadline, making it clear the front office knows reinforcements are needed to stay in contention and capitalize on Aaron Judge’s prime years.

“We’re going to go to town,” Cashman said. “We’re going to do everything we possibly can to improve ourselves and try to match up.”

Key names to watch:

Eugenio Suárez (3B): Provides power and veteran presence, but also comes with high strikeout risk. A stopgap option, as he is a free agent after 2025.

Emmanuel Clase (CP): One of the best closers in baseball, could be the high-leverage weapon the Yankees need next to Weaver and Williams.

Alec Bohm (3B): Contact hitter with upside, controllable, and fits the Yankees’ need for infield consistency.

Ryan McMahon (3B): Brings elite defense and underrated power from the left side. Owed $32m over the next two seasons.

Zac Gallen and Joe Ryan (SPs): Both would cost a haul but could stabilize a rotation that’s missing Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt.

Royce Lewis (3B): Electric but injury-prone. If Minnesota listens, he could be a big-time acquisition at the hot corner.

Jake Bird (RP): Groundball specialist who could add depth to the bullpen.

Additional names to watch include Ke’Bryan Hayes, a Gold Glove third baseman under long-term control, and Luis Rengifo, a switch-hitting utility man with speed and pop. Trent Grisham could be used as a trade chip, with reports linking him to the Phillies in a potential deal for Alec Bohm. In the bullpen, David Bednar offers All-Star upside and team control through 2026, while Ronny Henriquez is a lower-profile, high-upside relief option.



Bottom line: Expect the Yankees to shop for a starting pitcher, multiple impact relievers, and a third baseman.

The AL East dogfight

The Yankees have struggled mightily in division games, posting a disappointing 10–16 record against AL East opponents. This poor performance has been a major factor in their rapid fall from a comfortable 7.5-game lead to sitting 2 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, especially after getting swept in a four-game series at the start of July.

June was especially tough, as the team went 13–14, continuing a troubling pattern of midseason inconsistency that has become almost routine. The AL East is one of the toughest divisions in baseball this year, with four of the five teams holding winning records, and all four clubs being separated by just five games. With such tight standings, every divisional matchup carries extra importance. The Yankees can’t afford to keep losing ground within their own division if they want to win the AL East and avoid the uncertainty of the wild-card route. The battle for the division title is shaping up to be a fierce, down-to-the-wire fight.

The good news? The Blue Jays are due for regression, and the Yankees have the best player in the world, along with a GM committed to making moves at the deadline. The Yankees lead the entire league in WAR by nearly two full points and boast the highest run differential in the AL by a wide margin, ranking second overall behind only the Chicago Cubs. Historically, teams with elite run differentials tend to have strong postseason success. Over the past decade, four of the last ten World Series champions finished the regular season in the top three for run differential. Interestingly, the two teams that led the league in run differential at last year’s All-Star break were the Dodgers and the Yankees, showing how strong and capable New York’s roster is as they head into the final part of the season.

Aaron Judge’s Chase for the Triple Crown and his third MVP

Aaron Judge is having one of the most electrifying seasons in recent memory, positioning himself as a serious contender for baseball’s rare and prestigious Triple Crown. As of midseason, Judge leads the League in batting average (.355) and is second in RBIs (81), with 35 home runs and a league-leading 1.195 OPS. Only 17 players in MLB history have claimed the Triple Crown, with legends like Miguel Cabrera (2012) and Carl Yastrzemski (1967) among the select few.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is making his own case for a historic season and MVP. Raleigh currently leads all of Major League Baseball with 38 home runs and 82 RBIs, while posting a .259 batting average and a 1.011 OPS. His power surge has been unprecedented for a catcher, placing him in the company of legends like Mike Piazza and Johnny Bench. Raleigh’s impressive performance earned him the 2025 Home Run Derby title, making him the first catcher ever to win the event.

Notably, both Judge and Raleigh are competing for the home run title. As a catcher, Raleigh poses the biggest threat to Judge’s pursuit of MVP honors and his first Triple Crown.

