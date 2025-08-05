Quantcast
New York Yankees

Yankees send struggling Jake Bird to Triple-A after trading for him at deadline

By Posted on
Jake Bird Yankees Rangers walk-off
Aug 4, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jake Bird (59) walks off the field after he gives up the game winning home run to Texas Rangers designated hitter Josh Jung (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jake Bird, one of the key bullpen acquisitions made by the Yankees at the trade deadline, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team announced Tuesday morning. 

The 29-year-old right-hander did not even last a week in the majors with the Bronx Bombers after being traded from the Colorado Rockies for minor league infielder Roc Riggio and left-handed pitcher Ben Shields. 

In just two innings of work, he allowed six earned runs on four hits (two home runs) with two walks and four strikeouts. 

He yielded four runs to the Miami Marlins in his team debut on Friday night, in which he lasted just a third of an inning during the Yankees’ heinous 13-12 loss. On Monday night in their series opener against the Rangers down in Texas, he served up Josh Jung’s walk-off, 10th-inning three-run home run. 

The move will allow the Yankees to activate Mark Leiter Jr. from the injured list. He will join new additions David Bednar and Camilo Doval in hopes of stabilizing a bullpen that still cannot find its footing amidst the failed experiment that has come with Devin Williams’ inability to hold down the closer’s role following his acquisition from the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason. 

Williams blew Monday’s save opportunity against the Rangers, giving up a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth to Joc Pederson.

“We’ve got to be able to close out these games,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve got to get it tightened up. We all have to be better… there’s no time.”

