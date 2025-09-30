Yankees announce Wild Card Series roster vs. Red Sox: Who’s in, who’s out

Sep 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees players celebrate after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

BRONX, NY — The New York Yankees will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for their 26-man American League Wild Card Series roster, which will be in action on Tuesday night in the Bronx for Game 1 against the Boston Red Sox.

The most notable omissions from the roster are pitchers Luis Gil and lefty reliever Ryan Yarbrough. Gil pitched the regular-season finale against the Baltimore Orioles, and his normal rest schedule would exclude him from the Yankees’ pitching plans, anyway, for the best-of-three series against Boston.

Yarbrough, who dealt with an oblique injury that held him out for most of the summer, has not pitched since Sept. 16. There is no indication that he is injured, which means manager Aaron Boone simply wanted to go in a different direction.

New York will only have one southpaw reliever, Tim Hill, available for the Wild Card Series.

Pitcher Paul Blackburn, who began the year with the crosstown-rival Mets, makes the Yankees’ Wild Card roster, as does lefty-hitting catcher JC Escarra.

The full roster can be found below:

2025 Yankees Wild Card Series roster

Pitchers (12)

David Bednar

Paul Blackburn

Fernando Cruz

Camilo Doval

Max Fried

Tim Hill

Mark Leiter

Carlos Rodon

Cam Schlittler

Will Warren

Luke Weaver

Devin Williams

Catchers (2)

JC Escarra

Austin Wells

Infielders (4)

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Paul Goldschmidt

Ryan McMahon

Anthony Volpe

Outfielders (4)

Jasson Dominguez

Trent Grisham

Aaron Judge

Giancarlo Stanton

Utility (4)

Cody Bellinger

Jose Caballero

Ben Rice

Amed Rosario

