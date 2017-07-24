Yankees yet to find the answer to first base struggles

The Yankees’ first base situation is a mess, plain and simple.That’s nothing new, of course. But with general manager Brian …

That’s nothing new, of course. But with general manager Brian Cashman’s recent moves aimed at steeling the Bombers for an extended run in October, the position remains a glaring weakness.

The two players responsible for about two thirds (233 of 348) of the first base at-bats, Chris Carter and Greg Bird, batted a combined .176. Carter is gone, and Bird may be done for the year after ankle surgery last week.

With less than a week to go before the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline and the Yanks resting Monday, now seems like a good time to assess their options with an eye on the postseason.

Current crop

The first seven games of Garrett Cooper’s big-league career, following his acquisition from the Brewers on July 13, have not been stellar. Although four of his five hits have gone for extra bases, his .208/.208/.417 slash line must improve if he’s to start in a potential playoff game.

Other options include catcher Austin Romine, third basemen Todd Frazier and Chase Headley and designated hitter Matt Holliday. None are remotely ideal.

Farmhands

Bird, who failed to hit better than .143 at either the major-league or Triple A levels this season, seems like a lost cause for 2017. Fellow youngster Tyler Austin also is sidelined for the foreseeable future by a strained right hamstring.

That leaves Ji-Man Choi and Ryan McBroom. Choi had a cup of coffee with the Yanks earlier this month but was sent back down to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after hitting .267 with two homers and five RBIs in six games.

McBroom, the latest addition Sunday from the Blue Jays, appears unlikely to receive a September call-up. But if things get desperate in the Bronx, all bets are off.

Outside options

A pair of veteran rentals on the trade market would be clear upgrades.

Yonder Alonso, a first-time All-Star this season for the Athletics, has posted a .267/.367/.540 slash line. The 30-year-old’s 21 homers by far surpassed his previous high of nine in 2012.

The Mets may unload Lucas Duda, a proven source of power who is .245/.348/.539 at the plate with 17 homers.