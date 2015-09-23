Yogi Berra: Reactions to the death of a Yankees legend on Twitter

From Alex Rodriguez to Billy Crystal, celebrities took to social media to reflect on the passing of an NYC favorite.

Yankees legend Yogi Berra passed away late last night and celebrities, players and superstars of all kinds paid their respects on social media. Known for his charm, wit and kindness, Berra’s outstanding personality was all that Twitter could talk about following the sad news of his passing. Here are 10 notable tweets from some familiar names:

Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal): “Amazing player, Amazing man An American treasure an honor to have known him.”

Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson): “Had some great times & laffs with the Legendary Yogi Berra. One of a kind! RIP Sir!”

Alex Rodriguez (@AROD): “Yogi, I learned so much from you. To a teacher, a friend and a great Yankee, you’ll be missed. #RIPYogiBerra”

Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump): “Yogi Berra was not only a great baseball player, he was a great guy. Yogi will be missed.”

Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31): “Very Sad to hear the passing of #YogiBerra My deepest prayers to his family and the #Yankees family. Great player, Greater Gentleman.”

Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg): “The future ain’t what it used to be. We’ll miss you, Yogi – thanks for bringing so much joy to our city.”

Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer): “Though born in a hard-scrabble St. Louis neighborhood, Yogi Berra was NY all the way: plain spoken, funny, hard working & a real team player”

Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen): “I don’t know much about sports, but Yogi Berra was always my favorite baseball player because he was a comedic genius.”

CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia): “Blessed to have known you. You are a true hero and legend and will always be in our hearts #RIPYogiBerra #Yankees”

John Cena (@JohnCena): “MVP, World Champ, WWII Vet, icon, sage, and lovable hero. RIP the great ‘Yogi’ Berra.”