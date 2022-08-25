Young Jets WR Denzel Mims requests trade

Once-promising Jets receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade, citing his lack of playtime.

“Denzel has tried in good faith but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets,” said Mims’ agent, Ron Slavin, in a statement on Thursday. “Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get into a groove with them.”

The Jets selected Mims as the 59th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he came into the pros with significant expectations — although those have failed to pan out, and he’s often been relegated to the bench.

He’s been targeted on 67 passes in his NFL career, but caught only 31 (46.3%) for 490 total yards and no touchdowns.

His numbers also declined in his sophomore season compared to his first year in the league, and this preseason has seen him consign to playing with second and third stringers.

While NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, meaning they will have to cut several players, Slavin said the Jets would not do that — possibly banishing to yet-another season of irrelevance as the 5th-stringer on the depth chart.

“We feel at this point a trade is our only option, since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not release him,” said Slavin. “[General manager] Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust that he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor.”

“It’s just time.”

For more coverage of Denzel Mims and the Jets, head to amNY.com.

The former Baylor star has not played well enough to earn himself the spot he believes he deserves, as he’s failed to click with any Gang Green quarterback during his tenure with the team, and rumors have swirled about his lack of focus and dedication to becoming the well-rounded pass catcher he was believed to be.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo, earlier in the preseason, blasted the Jets for keeping Mims, saying he was “not even sure what they could get in a trade at this point.”

It’s easier to understand what hot dog straw guy at the Subway Series is doing than why the #Jets won’t just move on from Denzel Mims already. Not even sure what they could get in a trade at this point. Special teams snaps won’t help, either. It’s time. https://t.co/AppFsjkAaT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 23, 2022

As it stands, second-year player Elijah Moore figures to be the number-one wideout on the team this season, while 2022 first round pick Garrett Wilson will also eat-up many targets in the passing game.