Zach Wilson ‘focusing on football’ amid social media drama

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is “focusing on football” amid a swirl of drama surrounding his personal life this offseason, the passer said.

“It’s just focusing on football, and that’s really all I can do,” the 22-year-old said during a press conference. “It is what it is.”

Wilson became an internet sensation after rumors hit social media about his love life, sparked by comments made by his former girlfriend — which quickly set the internet ablaze with jokes and hot-takes surrounding the sophomore quarterback.

Wilson’s comments marked the first time he directly addressed the quasi-controversy, which broke out while he was training in Idaho with his teammates. He mostly dodged the questions, and said his focus was only on training camp, which began last week.

“I’m excited to be here with the boys, and I was excited to be in Idaho with them at the time, too,” he said. “I’m excited to try and get better every day, and that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

For more coverage of Zach Wilson and the Jets, head to amNY.com.

As for being the center of a social media frenzy revolving around his personal life, he brushed off the notion, and said he understood the added attention that comes with being a starting NFL quarterback in New York.

“It comes with the position, so really it’s just [about] handing my business, and handling what matters, and keeping my family tight — and we’re all good,” he said.

“I’ve never mentally felt like I was in a better spot than I am now.”

Wilson, who is heading into his sophomore NFL season after the Jets selected him second overall in the 2021 Draft, looks to improve on his rookie year, where he recorded 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games, and found receptions on just 55.6% of his passes.

He should have some more help, with the growth of fellow sophomore wide receiver Elijah Moore, the team’s #1 option, and the addition of pass catcher and Ohio State standout Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall selection in the most recent draft.

“[Wilson] looks a lot more comfortable,” said coach Robert Saleh. “No one is going to question his talent, or his physical traits — it’s really just [about] combining the physical traits that he has with the mental part of the football game, which is the hardest part to learn, especially at quarterback.