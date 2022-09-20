Zdeno Chara announces retirement after 25 seasons, 2 stints with Islanders

Future Hall-of-Fame defenseman and part-time former New York Islander Zdeno Chara announced on Tuesday morning that he is retiring from the NHL.

In his Instagram post, the 45-year-old revealed that he would sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins — the franchise he spent 14 of his 25 seasons with.

“After 25 seasons of professional hockey 1,680 NHL regular season games, 200 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and hundreds of international games I am proud to announce my decision to retire from the National Hockey League,” Chara wrote. “In doing so, I am honored to return to TD Garden today to sign a one-day contract with the Boston Bruins and officially finish my career with the team that has meant so much to me and my family.

“There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon.”

One of the most domineering and successful blueliners whose career spanned across multiple generations, the Czech native was a seven-time All-Star, the 2009 Norris Trophy winner awarded to the league’s best defenseman, and he captained the Bruins to the 2011 Stanley Cup.

He bookended his career with stops on Long Island. He was drafted by the Islanders in the third round (56th overall) in 1996 and spent four seasons with the team at Nassau Coliseum before getting traded to the Ottawa Senators. He developed into an All-Star over four seasons in Canada’s capital before heading to Boston.

Following the stint that made him a Hall of Famer in New England, Chara spent one season with the Washington Capitals before returning to the Islanders on a one-year deal with the hope of lifting a Stanley Cup on more time.

It wasn’t meant to be as the Islanders missed the playoffs — though he had the responsibility of helping to develop young defenseman Noah Dobson, who is expected to be a star in this league.

Chara’s 1,680 career games rank seventh in NHL history.

For more on the Islanders and Zdeno Chara, visit AMNY.com