LATEST PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
Things to Do

Adventures NYC Festival returns with Nike training sessions, rock climbing and more

Everything is free to do, whether you paddleboard, climb or train.

Adventures NYC brings thrilling activities to Central Park

Adventures NYC brings thrilling activities to Central Park for free and one day only. Photo Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Zip line across Central Park this Saturday at the 14th annual Adventures NYC Festival, where outdoor thrills take over the bandshell for the day.

The free festival turns the area into an urban adventure playground from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, by bringing in a zip line, a rock wall, paddle boards and key log rolling to the water and lessons and challenges by sports professionals.

Here’s some of what you can expect:

  • Yoga
  • Obstacle races
  • Outdoor survival training
  • Rod and reel skills
  • Red Bulls soccer challenge
  • Karate lessons
  • Stand-up paddleboarding
  • Key log rolling
  • Zip lining
  • Rock climbing
  • Free bike valet parking
  • Nike Training Club live sessions

The Nike Training Club sessions with Ariel Foxie will focus on conditioning while sessions with Ashley Wilking will include a boxing-inspired HIIT workout. You’ll need to RSVP for these if you want to take part.

While you’re there, you’ll need to sign waivers just in case.

Learn more at nycgovparks.org.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Things to Do Photos & Videos

Taste the city's best brews as well as Festivals to put on your calendar
Pride-themed treats to try in New York City 8 rainbow treats perfect for Pride Month
Yes, Brooklyn -- where else -- is home Where to find mini-golf courses in the city
The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show paved Secrets of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show
There's never such a thing as brunching too Dive into these bottomless brunches over the weekend
An event on many bucket lists, the first Celebrate Pride and more this weekend