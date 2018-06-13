Zip line across Central Park this Saturday at the 14th annual Adventures NYC Festival, where outdoor thrills take over the bandshell for the day.

The free festival turns the area into an urban adventure playground from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, by bringing in a zip line, a rock wall, paddle boards and key log rolling to the water and lessons and challenges by sports professionals.

Here’s some of what you can expect:

Yoga

Obstacle races

Outdoor survival training

Rod and reel skills

Red Bulls soccer challenge

Karate lessons

Stand-up paddleboarding

Key log rolling

Zip lining

Rock climbing

Free bike valet parking

Nike Training Club live sessions

The Nike Training Club sessions with Ariel Foxie will focus on conditioning while sessions with Ashley Wilking will include a boxing-inspired HIIT workout. You’ll need to RSVP for these if you want to take part.

While you’re there, you’ll need to sign waivers just in case.

Learn more at nycgovparks.org.