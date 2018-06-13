Things to Do Adventures NYC Festival returns with Nike training sessions, rock climbing and more Everything is free to do, whether you paddleboard, climb or train. Adventures NYC brings thrilling activities to Central Park for free and one day only. Photo Credit: NYC Parks / Daniel Avila By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated June 13, 2018 3:31 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Zip line across Central Park this Saturday at the 14th annual Adventures NYC Festival, where outdoor thrills take over the bandshell for the day. The free festival turns the area into an urban adventure playground from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, by bringing in a zip line, a rock wall, paddle boards and key log rolling to the water and lessons and challenges by sports professionals. Here’s some of what you can expect: YogaObstacle racesOutdoor survival trainingRod and reel skillsRed Bulls soccer challengeKarate lessonsStand-up paddleboardingKey log rollingZip liningRock climbingFree bike valet parkingNike Training Club live sessions The Nike Training Club sessions with Ariel Foxie will focus on conditioning while sessions with Ashley Wilking will include a boxing-inspired HIIT workout. You’ll need to RSVP for these if you want to take part. While you’re there, you’ll need to sign waivers just in case. Learn more at nycgovparks.org. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Cross these activities off your bucket list this summerSummer will be over before you know it. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.