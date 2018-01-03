Alexander Hamilton, who had a hand in creating the U.S. Constitution, the Federalist Papers and, centuries later, inspired a smash Broadway musical, would be 262 years old on Jan. 11.

While his contributions are woven into history, his story has recently invaded pop culture as the rap-musical “Hamilton” exploded on Broadway in 2015.

Hamilton’s dramatic career as a statesman and his tragic end at the hands of Aaron Burr continue to intrigue us, spurring us on to learn more about him — and celebrate his birthday.

While his exact birth year is up for debate (it’s either 1755 or 1757), a number of groups, including the National Park Service and the Alexander Hamilton Association, are hosting talks, tours and drinks in his memory.

Scroll down to see where you can toast him and find out about his life and influence on politics.

National Park Service celebration

Hamilton’s legacy will be fully celebrated and explored through a film screening, expert talks, a graveside ceremony at Trinity Church, where he is buried, and drinks at Fraunces Tavern, which has been in operation as a pub since 1762. A visit to his former home in Hamilton Heights, Hamilton Grange, is also on the agenda.

The National Park Service and the Alexander Hamilton Association have created a full two-day schedule to celebrate the man’s birthday rightly.

Thursday, Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Federal Hall National Memorial, 26 Wall St.

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Festivities will kick off with a film screening of “American Experience: Alexander Hamilton.”

noon to 1:30 p.m.: Keynote speaker Richard Sylla will speak at the Museum of American Finance about Hamilton’s fiscal responsibility and sign his book, “Alexander Hamilton: The Illustrated Biography.”

2 to 2:30: A graveside ceremony will be held by the U.S. Coast Guard & Auxiliary at Trinity Church.

3 to 4: A presentation, “The Goodness and Humanity of Alexander Hamilton” by Mariana and Tom Oller, will be made at the Federal Hall National Memorial.

4:30 to 7:30: Hamiltonians will gather to celebrate at Fraunces Tavern at 54 Pearl St.

Saturday, Jan. 13, noon through 2 p.m.

Hamilton Grange National Memorial, 409 W. 141st St.

noon: Selections from “Alexander Hamilton: In His Own Words” will be read aloud.

1 p.m.: Historian Michael Goudket will explain what it was like during Hamilton’s youth as he dresses in period clothing to portray Nicholas Cruger, Hamilton’s mentor.

2: A panel of Alexander Hamilton Association members will take questions and discuss Hamilton’s life, politics, and more.

Saint Andrew’s Society toast and whiskey tasting

Thursday, Jan. 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

Down Town Association, 60 Pine St.

As you arrive at the “Hamilton-red-tartan” decorated Down Town Association clubhouse, a bag piper will play as wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres get passed around. You’ll also get to take part in a Glen Moray Scotch whisky tasting before a birthday toast. The event includes a talk by Luke Thompson, who wrote his dissertation on “Constitutional duty” and the politics created by presidential exercises of crisis power using Hamilton’s ideas. The event is $35.

6 p.m.: Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served and a spirits tasting will take place, as well as a toast to Hamilton, until 7 p.m.

7 to 8: Dr. Thompson will speak about Hamilton’s presidential vision based on those who came before him, his religion and his war experience.

Walking Tour: Alexander Hamilton’s New York

Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m. to noon

Museum of American Finance, 48 Wall St.

This 90-minute walking tour of the Financial District will explore Hamilton’s contribution to financial history — he was the first Treasury secretary, after all. The tour is $15 per person, which includes museum admission.