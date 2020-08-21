American Airpower Museum to honor anniversary of World War II with flyovers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY TAYLOR HERZLICH

The American Airpower Museum’s celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II will take flight over Farmingdale on Labor Day weekend.

Vintage aircraft will perform high-speed flyovers for aviation fans of all ages starting at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5. Along with the flyovers will be tours of the AAM’s A-10 Warthog Fighter Jet. AAM will also be honoring two World War II veterans at the celebration.

“Our WWII bombers and fighters are back with exciting, family-friendly flight demonstrations guaranteed to entertain aviation fans of all ages,” the museum said in a statement.

AAM is Long Island’s only flying military aviation museum. It’s located at Hangar 3 of Farmingdale’s Republic Airport, which was home to Republic Aviation, an aircraft manufacturer that produced more than 9,000 P-47 Thunderbolts to support the wartime effort.

The WWII commemoration follows the museum’s successful Aug. 1 grand reopening from the coronavirus shutdown. The day is sure to prove both inspiring and educational.

Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and veterans, and $8 for children. Temperatures will be taken at the door, capacity will be limited, and masks are required to enter. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch and enjoy the day with their families.

This story first appeared on our sister publication longislandpress.com.