amNY Weekender | 6 things to do in NYC this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, Nov. 26

GIMME FIVE MINUTES: Daniel Root’s Production Stills (1984–2005) Opening Reception: Dive into the photography of Daniel Root in this new exhibition. Curated by Jason Trucco, the show features over 300 prints of Root’s photographs featuring an impressive cast of pop culture icons. La MaMa Galleria, 47 Great Jones Street. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

New York Botanical Garden GLOW: Let it GLOW at New York Botanical Garden this weekend! This annual show lights up the garden with breathtaking colors that are begging to be explored. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx. 5 to 10 p.m. $35 for adults, $20 for children.

Saturday, Nov. 27

An Evening of New Punk Psychotronic Cinema: Ready for a double feature? Head out to Brooklyn for premiere screenings of Dylan Greenberg’s “The Bathtub,” a journey through an imagined paper city; and Josafat Concepcion’s “Holy Wound,” a witchcraft-positive wilderness travelogue. This is a 21+ event so please bring your ID with you to the show. Our Wicked Lady, 135 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn. 7 p.m. Free.

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights: What better way to bring in the holiday season than exploring huge animal lanterns at the zoo? The annual Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights are back and better than ever with tons of animals lighting up the night sky. 2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx. Multiple times. $39.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids, $34.95 for seniors.

Sunday, Nov. 28

Macy’s Santaland: Opening Weekend: Santa’s coming to town! Starting on Sunday, you can bring your kids to see Santa and explore Macy’s iconic Santaland either in-store and online. Reservations are open five days in advance of each visit date, so be sure to save your spot! Macy’s Herald Square, 151 W 34th Street, 8th Floor. Multiple times. Free.

Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden: Love trains? The New York Botanical Garden’s annual Holiday Train Show is back for its 30th year. This year’s display features a new replica of the LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $32 for adults, $30 for seniors and students, $18 for kids, free for kids under 2.