amNY Weekender: 7 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Friday, April 16

Paint ‘N Pour: Get your creative juices flowing and enjoy a perfect spring outing with your friends at Paint ‘N Pour, New York’s elevated, adults-only “paint and sip” spot! Paint ‘N Pour is opening its outdoor areas this weekend, so stop by for an afternoon of bottomless art-inspired cocktails, contemporary playlists and yummy appetizers while creating your masterpiece! Classes available at Paint ‘N Pour’s Harlem and Lower East side locations (and virtually). Reservations required. $50 per person.

15th Annual Sustainable Business and Design Conference: Tune in for the final day of FIT’s (the Fashion Institute of Technology’s) Annual Sustainable Business and Design Conference, spotlighting changemakers in sustainability this year. Hosted by model, activist and entrepreneur Amber Valletta, the program will highlight leadership in social justice, diversity, corporate responsibility and innovation in the fashion industry. Friday’s closing keynote address will be given by Dr. Mark Liu, a zero-waste fashion and textile designer. Virtual. Friday’s event will begin at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m (the entire digital event will be available for registered attendees through April 22). Reservations required. Free (donations encouraged).

Saturday, April 17

LongHouse Reserve: Take advantage of the beautiful weather and plan a relaxing day or weekend trip out to East Hampton for LongHouse Reserve’s (LHR) season-opening this Saturday! LHR is a 16-acre nature reserve and sculpture garden that features artwork by Yoko Ono, Willem de Kooning, Daniel Arsham, Beverly Pepper, John Giorno and more. Founded by internationally known textile designer Jack Lenor Larsen, LHR seeks to exemplify living with art in all forms. Admire spring blooms and imaginative sculptures this weekend at LHR! 133 Hands Creek Road. East Hampton, NY. Reservations required. Tickets available for purchase online ($15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free admission for children, students, veterans and active-duty personnel).

Emerging Designer Residency at Hudson Yards: Get a behind-the-scenes look at the design process at the Emerging Designer Residency located at Hudson Yards. Four upcoming artists, Lenny Vuitton, Lizzy Itzkowitz, Xin Min and Yi Hsuan, will work on their portfolios and showcase their projects in this highly visible pop-up studio presented by NYCxDesign and Arts Thread. Level 4 at Hudson Yards (across from Queensyard). Pop-up on display through June 30, 2021. Free.

Sunday, April 18

Rising Tide Exhibition: Visualize the Human Costs of the Climate Crisis and visit the brand new Rising Tide Exhibition at the Museum of the City of New York. Featuring the work of Dutch documentary photographer Kadir van Lohuizen, the exhibit will illustrate the severe consequences of climate change, especially due to rising sea levels, through Lohuizen’s photographs, videos and sound from locations across the world. It’s a don’t miss exhibit that’s opening just in time to celebrate Earth Day. 1220 5th Ave. at 103rd. St. Open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Timed tickets available for purchase online. Pay-what-you-wish admission only available at ticket counters (donations encouraged).

Recirculation Pop-Up Bookstore: Shop late-New Yorker Tom Burgess’s home collection of (tens of thousands) books, records, DVDs, poetry volumes, academic journals and much more this weekend in Washington Heights. After passing last year due to complications from COVID-19, Burgess left his massive collection of miscellaneous items to Veronica Liu, the founder of Word Up Community Bookshop where Burgess had been volunteering for years. Guests will shop on a pay-what-you-can basis and the proceeds will go directly to Word Up Community Bookshop. 876 Riverside Drive. Washington Heights. Sundays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Space set to remain open through May.

Monica Bill Barnes & Company – It’s 3:07 Again: Virtually drop-in to Brookfield Place for an interactive digital and dance theater experience made possible by Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri. Choose your own path, experience big movements, small moments and interact with people in public spaces for 30 minutes with just a click. Virtual. Through April 25, 2021. Free.