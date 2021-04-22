amNY Weekender: 8 things to do in NYC

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, April 23

“Brownstones and Townhouses 102”: On the hunt to purchase a brownstone or townhouse? Want to have a leg up on other buyers in the competitive market? Tune in for the “Brownstones and Townhouses 102” webinar this Friday sponsored by Chase, The Corcoran Group, Overlay and MMPS. Panelists, including a licensed real estate salesperson, attorney, architect and mortgage banker, will answer questions and provide advice on buying, selling, financing and renovating townhouses. Virtual. 3 p.m. Reservations required (sign up online). Free.

As Long as the Sun Lasts at the MET: Be one of the first guests at the cutest new art installation in town. Visit Big Bird in the form of a kinetic sculpture by Alex Da Corte while he sits on the moon holding a ladder atop the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Sesame Street character is balanced by a modern mobile on the other side of the sculpture that oscillates between joy and nostalgia. The Met Fifth Ave. (1000 Fifth Ave.) On display through October 31, 2021. Reservations required (buy tickets online).

Virtual Reading with Olympian Simone Manuel: Tune in with the whole family this Friday afternoon for a virtual reading of Emma and the CosmoPhone with four-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel. The story is the second in Ally’s Adventures with Money children’s book series and provides kids with a financial education lesson, but of course in a fun way. After the reading, kids will have the chance to create the toy store of their dreams and rumor has it, there will be a dance party too! Virtual. 4 p.m. Reservations required (sign up online). Free.

Saturday, April 24

Kids Takeover CAMP Stores: Calling all kids! It’s “Bring your Parents to Work Day” this Saturday! If you’ve ever wanted to run your own toy store, head to one of Camp’s three locations around New York and participate in activities like studio time, gift hunting and even event your own toys. During the day, kids will learn about spending, saving and giving and can earn up to $25 in play money to spend on Camp toys at the end of their experience. All three Camp locations in New York. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations required (sign up online to reserve your spot at your nearest Camp location; the event is for children ages 12 and under). Free.

“Street Arts: An Earth Day Celebration”: Keep the Earth Day celebration going this Saturday, and take part in a festive afternoon of dance, art and music. Hosted by StreetopiaUWS, Jody Sperling/Time Lapse Dance and the West 103rd Street Open Streets Community Coalition, the event will feature dance and music performances along with free family dance and karate classes. Pop in for a specific performance or celebrate for the whole day! West 103rd Open Street between West End Avenue & Broadway. 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m (check online for schedule of events). Free.

Downtown Brooklyn Car Free Earth Day: Albee Square Plaza and Albee Square West will be closed to traffic all day this Saturday! Take advantage of this eco-friendly event and bring your bikes, roller skates and beach chairs to enjoy the car-free street. Throughout the afternoon, there will be event offerings for guests of all ages. Learn how to ride your bike with Bike! New York, upgrade your bike to an e-bike with Clip’s on sight team, watch an environmentally friendly performance by Artichoke Dance Company, meet two life-sized ocean puppets and more! Albee Square (corner of Fulton and Bond), Brooklyn. 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Sunday, April 25

Sculptures at Pershing Square Plaza: Head to Pershing Square Plaza West this weekend to check out three new life-size sculptures by internationally acclaimed New York-based sculptor Jim Rennert: Timing, Inner Dialogue and Listen. Each sculpture stands over six feet tall and depicts the daily struggles and achievements of everyday, ordinary people. The sculptures also represent the intersection of the business and community aspects of Grand Central Terminal’s landmark neighborhood. Pershing Square Plaza West across from Grand Central Terminal. On display through December 2021. Free.

Academy Awards Viewing Party at Oscar Wilde: Dress to impress and head to Oscar Wilde this Sunday for the restaurant’s annual Academy Awards viewing party! Guests can take photos as they make their way through the Hollywood-style red-carpet entrance and then head to their table to watch the Oscars on two large projectors. Reservations include a complimentary glass of champagne and a bag of popcorn. Hand-crafted cocktails inspired by the best picture nominees and dinner specials will be available throughout the night. After the Award Ceremony, there will be a DJ to carry on the celebration until closing. 45 West 27th St. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Reservations encouraged (book your table online; $15 per person); walk-ins welcome based on availability.