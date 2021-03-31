amNY Weekender: 8 things to do in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Friday, April 2

Euphoria’s Midst Bloom Experience: Want to walk through an immersive exhibit filled with hope, optimism and positivity? Visit planning company, Euphoria’s, second installation Midst Bloom, an exhibition that seeks to have guests leaving “with a fresh outlook towards a brighter tomorrow.” Once you enter, you’ll get lost in a grapevine, have the chance to lay on a bed of roses, take in panoramic views, soak up vibrant colors and more. Absurd Conclave

(360 Jefferson St.), Brooklyn. Open daily from 12 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Reservations required (purchase tickets starting at $10 online).

loved. at Brooklyn Botanic Garden: Honor the lives of those we’ve lost to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis at loved., a site-specific sound installation at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, created by NYC-based composer Michael Gordon. Each hour a meditative composition performed by percussionist David Cossin is played on Cherry Esplanade and runs for five minutes and 28 seconds. Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Cherry Esplanade (150 Eastern Parkway 990 Washington Ave.), Brooklyn. Hourly on Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 9, 2021. Reservations required (admissions tickets at varying prices online).

Saturday, April 3

Around Manhattan Brunch Cruise: Brunch safely and in style, while cruising around Manhattan with Classic Harbor Line’s “Around Manhattan Brunch” re-launching this weekend! Depart from Chelsea Pier 62 for a 2.75-hour joyride featuring a delicious three-course prix fixe menu along with a complimentary Bloody Mary or Mimosa while you’re on board. Chelsea Piers (Pier 62, West 22nd St. and Hudson River). 10:15 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through July. Reservations required ($96 for four or more adults; $132 for two to three adults; $68 per child).

Three with a Pen Exhibition: Visit the Austrian Cultural Forum this weekend to view Three with a Pen: Lily Renée, Bil Spira, and Paul Peter Porges. The exhibition presented in cooperation with the Jewish Museum Vienna features works by these three Jewish artists who were driven from their homes in Vienna after the German annexation of Austria in 1938. Three with a Pen showcases the artists’ signature works in comic books, New Yorker cartoons, caricatures, portraiture, fashion design, advertising, children’s books and more and highlights the artists’ biographical stories amplifying their methods of survival during such horrific times. 11 East 52nd St. Open Daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission (no reservations required).

LIC is a Galaxy: Head to Long Island City (LIC) this weekend and scope out the clusters of fiberglass, artistically designed “planets” in tree pits throughout the district. LIC is a Galaxy, both diverse and unified. Each sphere, or “planet,” reflects one of five chosen Queens-based artists’ approach to their work and showcases the cultural diversity, natural elements and history of LIC. LIC (check online for varying outdoor “planet” locations). Free.

Sunday, April 4

Virtual Easter Parade: New York City’s annual Fifth Avenue Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival is virtual again this year! Though we will all miss parading in our festive finery or watching the pageant from a coveted perch, the virtual parade has some perks of its own. Follow Fifth Avenue on Instagram and post pictures of your Easter best using #EasterOnFifth by 5 p.m. on Sunday to be eligible for some sweet and luxurious prizes. Winners will be announced on Sunday at 6 p.m. Virtual. Free.

Maman Easter Pop-up: Hop on over to Brooklyn this Sunday for a sweet Easter celebration. The Maman Easter pop-up store will feature exclusive cookie decorating kits, treats, drinks and curated retail offerings for your and your favorite bunnies to start this spring season, right! 154 Court St., Brooklyn. Through April 4. Daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Socially Distanced Dance Party: Let loose this weekend in McCarren Park at a “SunSet Sunday” socially-distanced and masked dance party. Vibe out in your hula-hoop marked space for a few hours and remember raving pre-pandemic. If you can’t make it this weekend, visit RebootNYC’s Instagram account for weekly dance party details. McCarren Park (visit RebootNYC’s Instagram account for exact park location), Brooklyn. Part one (out-loud DJ set) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Part two (three options of DJ channels through headphones) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free.